‘The Young Pope’: How an HBO Drama Thrived After All Those Memes, and The Funniest Moments Yet

HBO's new papal drama got an early boost in buzz from a stream of hysterical memes, and yet the funniest moments are still in the show itself.

When “The Young Pope” debuted overseas, America kept quiet. Premiering at the Venice Film Festival in September 2016 and then on Italian TV in late October, Jude Law devotees and Paolo Sorrentino aficionados were aware, but little spirit — holy or otherwise — survived the trip across the pond. Even when HBO announced the premiere date and sent out a trailer in early December, it took another month for the series to catch fire and send white smoke billowing from the internet’s chimney.

Yet when the signal sounded, the dopest pope of TV was quickly coronated. Memes, fan art, and more funny commentary spread across the web like prayers during lent — quickly and in droves. We’ve discussed them a few times already, but here are a few choice offerings to set the mood:

🎶i’m a bitch / i’m a lover / i’m the pope / only younger🎶 — josh androsky🌹 (@ShutUpAndrosky) January 4, 2017

Young Pope you’re crazy dude they’ll never buy it pic.twitter.com/JzwF0PPhwh — Jimmy Donofrio (@JimmyDonofrio) January 15, 2017

GERGE: its a show about a young pope HBO PRESIDENT: excuse me a YOUNG pope? GERGE: everybodys doing old pope -we’ll do young pope pic.twitter.com/fe7AZC460v — Seinfeld Current Day (@Seinfeld2000) January 16, 2017

Honestly HBO’s best move right now is to cancel The Young Pope and just air an hour of Young Pope jokes every week. — Sam Adams (@SamuelAAdams) January 5, 2017

Not so fast, IndieWire contributor (and all-around wonderful person) Sam Adams. While many have debated the artistic merit of “The Young Pope,” ranging from delightful to ridiculous, the confusion amongst critics and fans as to whether or not they were supposed to be laughing during each hour-long episode is over. Any doubt over whether “The Young Pope” was intended to sport an aptly modern sense of humor vanished Sunday night when Sorrentino unveiled the series’ official title credits:

This is one wickedly funny show.

In the new slow-motion credits sequence, Law’s pope walks past moving paintings to Devlin’s remix of “Watchtower” as a shooting star flies from one frame to the next. Adorned in his white priest’s robes and white zucchetto, Lenny suddenly looks directly into the camera and gives the audience watching at home a knowing wink; right before the shooting star transforms into a meteorite and smashes into an old pope.

Now, there’s larger context to the sequence: The “old pope” is, in fact, Pope John Paul II, and the image of him being struck by a meteorite comes from Maurizio Cattelan’s 1999 artwork titled “The Ninth Hour.” (If you’re interested in learning more, IndieWire’s Hanh Nguyen got some telling answers about the credits from Sorrentino himself.) But it was clear, beyond the shadow of the doubt, that “The Young Pope” knew exactly what it was, and the memes only helped foreshadow the jokes to come.

So far, Season 1 has been filled with a number of outstanding comedic moments, all of which provide much-needed juxtaposition to the heavy drama built into the rest of the series. Take, for instance, an image from last night’s episode:

While the scene itself provided key context for Lenny’s backstory, the sheer image of the pope juggling oranges — to the great bemusement of himself — was pretty darn funny. Moreover, it’s just the kind of .gif fans want to share with their friends when remembering the lighter moments of the series… even if it’s not the laugh-out-loud joke of, say, this scene:

While Diane Keaton’s character, the matronly Sister Mary, remains a bit confounding through four episodes, this kind of blunt subversion of expectations helps smooth over any frustrations. She may be mysterious right now, but her motivations are bound to be filled out as the series progresses. (Keaton’s confused performance, well, that may stick around.)

The only visual to rival Keaton’s t-shirt reveal and the new credits came in Episode 2 when the Pope got a new pet.

Sorrentino’s flair for the dramatic really benefitted this scene, as the combination of a wild animal and the holiest human alive made for a delightful pair. Moreover, Lenny’s love for the kangaroo could be seen in how he calmly drew it from its cage, and let me assure you (the slightest of slight spoilers for future episodes) the kangaroo pops up in future episodes — sometimes literally.

Still, even a love story between the youngest of popes and the happiest of kangaroos couldn’t hold a candle to the funniest scene of Season 1: titled, as I like to imagine appears in the script, “When the Pope Orders a ‘Snack'”:

Yes, his snack. When Cardinal Voiello (Silvio Orlando) explained the purpose of the button hidden under the papal desk, we imagined it would come back up, but never would we have guessed the device used to politely excuse guests would provide such deep, deep laughs.

Sick of hearing from his seated guest (for reasons both clear and further clarified later on), Lenny hits the button so his aide will come in with a reasonable excuse for him to end the meeting. Except when she enters, her urgent rationale for pulling the pope out of his torturous conversation is that his holiness needs…a snack.

Lenny can’t help but let out a laugh when he hears it, then he looks down for a second, gathering himself, before looking up and responding with the above, exhausted question. The sister doesn’t bat an eye, though, repeating her request, and thus forcing Lenny to embrace the absurdity of the situation; which, frankly, was probably fine with him, considering he’s not one to keep his opinions to himself.

It might be the best part of a tremendous performance from Jude Law thus far, and at the very least stands as the peak comedic moment in three episodes full of them. We’ll try to update this with more hysterical moments as more episodes roll out, but for now let’s turn our attention back to where it all started: the memes. How did the memes affect the series’ perception in the immediacy and how do they reflect its attitudes now?

And for more on “The Young Pope” and all its dope pope ways, keep reading IndieWire. We’ll be all over this one.

