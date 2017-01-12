‘Youth in Oregon’ Trailer: Frank Langella and Billy Crudup Take a Life-Changing Road Trip in Family Drama

Christina Applegate, Mary Kay Place and Josh Lucas co-star.

Frank Langella’s latest film, “Youth in Oregon,” premiered last year at the Tribeca Film Festival. Now, the family dramedy is headed to theaters after it was acquired by Orion Pictures and Samuel Goldwyn Films.

The touching story, directed by Joel David Moore, follows the actor as Raymond Engersol, an 80-year-old who makes arrangements to be euthanized in Oregon, a decision his family refuses to accept. When another emergency arises, Raymond’s daughter Kate (Christina Applegate) turns to her husband Brian (Billy Crudup), asking him to drive her father across the country to the Beaver State. Along the way, his loved ones try to help him rediscover a reason for living.

Nicola Peltz, Josh Lucas, Mary Kay Place and Alex Shaffer also co-star.

While the movie received mixed reviews, IndieWire’s David Ehrlich mentioned in his critique that Langella “deliver[s] one of the great performances of a career that will continue to resonate for long after it’s over.”

“Youth in Oregon” will be released in theaters, On Demand and digital on February 3. Check out the trailer below.

