Overused Movie Trailer Sound Effects Are Slammed In New Supercut — Watch

Do you ever wonder why you recognize that descending bass drop?

Every year, there are certain patterns in film and TV that arise from marketing, cultural trends or simple financial success. Naturally, the Internet has become better and better at pointing these out, often through supercuts and video edits. Though we’re only a few weeks into 2017, there are plenty of these patterns to be sussed out, even if they’re only from movie trailers.

The YouTube account CinemaRaven has posted a video that compiles clips from 2017 movie trailers that feature the same sound effect: “a descending low digital drop,” in his words. Though some of the “drops” vary, many are exactly the same and all attempt to build tension (in an utterly contrived fashion) in order to best sell tickets for Hollywood’s big-budget films. Watch the video below.

The video features plenty of trailers for upcoming films. Some of the trailers featured include “Sleepless,” starring Jamie Foxx, T.I. and Michelle Monaghan; the eighth “Fast and the Furious” film “The Fate of the Furious”; “John Wick 2,” starring Keanu Reeves as the eponymous assassin; Pixar’s “Cars 3”; the live-action “Ghost in the Shell,” starring Scarlett Johansson; Tom Cruise’s reboot of “The Mummy” and more.

For more videos from CinemRaven, head to his official YouTube page.

