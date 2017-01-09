‘Zootopia’ Wins Golden Globe for Best Animated Film

The Disney film has a strong diversity narrative and was seen as the favorite to win the award.

“Zootopia” took home the award for Best Animated Film on Sunday night at the 74th annual Golden Globes, hosted by Jimmy Fallon. The film, which has a pointed message about the importance of diversity, was seen as the heavy favorite.

“We wanted ‘Zootopia’ to be a film that not only entertained kids, but also spoke to adults about embracing diversity even when there are people who want to divide us by using fear,” said Bryon Howard, one the film’s three directors, in his acceptance speech.

READ MORE: 2017 Oscar Predictions for Best Animated Feature

The film has a strong message about stereotypes and the danger of fearing others, which has been reported to be resonating in Hollywood following the victory of Donald Trump in the 2016 Presidential Election.

“Zootopia” is a comedy-adventure directed by Howard (“Tangled,” “Bolt”) and Rich Moore (“Wreck-It Ralph,” “The Simpsons”) and co-directed by Jared Bush (“Penn Zero: Part-Time Hero”). It tells the story of rookie cop (voice by Ginnifer Goodwin) who is the first bunny on a police force filled with larger, tougher animals. Determined to find out what happened to a string of missing animals, the young bunny entraps a scam artist fox (voiced by Jason Bateman) into helping her investigation.

Tonight’s Golden Globe victory means the film has now won 12 Best Animated Feature prizes this awards season. Another Disney film, “Moana,” which features songs written and performed by “Hamilton” star and creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, was viewed as the main competition for “Zootopia” both tonight and at the Oscars. The other three animated films nominated for a Globe tonight were “Kubo and the Two Strings,” “My Life as a Zucchini” and “Sing.”

READ MORE: Golden Globes 2017 Winners List — Every Film and TV Award Here

“Zootopia” has also been an enormous financial success for Disney, having already crossed the $1 billion mark in global box office.

The Golden Globes are voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and celebrates the year’s best in television and movies. Check out the full list of Globe winners by clicking here.