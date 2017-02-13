’13 Hours’ Oscar Nomination Rescinded After Academy Discovers ‘Telephone Lobbying’ Violation

"The Academy takes very seriously the Oscars voting process and anything – no matter how well-intentioned – that may undermine the integrity of that process," said Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs of removing Greg P. Russell from consideration.

“13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi” has had one of its Oscar nominations for sound mixing revoked, the Academy announced on Feb. 25.

Greg P. Russell is no longer eligible for receiving an Oscar due to the Academy’s discovery of “telephone lobbying” that violated voting rules. The film and the rest of the sound team nominated — including Gary Summers, Jeffrey J. Haboush and Mac Ruth — is still eligible to win.

Read the full statement from the Academy below:

Upon recommendation by the Sound Branch Executive Committee, the Academy’s Board of Governors voted Thursday (2/23) to rescind the Sound Mixing nomination for Greg P. Russell from “13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi” for violation of Academy campaign regulations. The decision was prompted by the discovery that Russell had called his fellow members of the Sound Branch during the nominations phase to make them aware of his work on the film, in direct violation of a campaign regulation that prohibits telephone lobbying. An additional nominee for “13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi” will not be named in his place. The remaining Sound Mixing nominees for the film are Gary Summers, Jeffrey J. Haboush and Mac Ruth.

“The Board of Governors’ decision to rescind Mr. Russell’s nomination was made after careful consideration,” said Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs. “The Academy takes very seriously the Oscars voting process and anything – no matter how well-intentioned – that may undermine the integrity of that process.”

The Board determined that Russell’s actions violated a campaign regulation that unequivocally prohibits telephone lobbying. It states that “contacting Academy members by telephone to promote a film or achievement is expressly forbidden, even if such contact is in the guise of checking to make sure a screener or other mailing was received.”

