’13 Reasons Why’: First Look at Netflix’s Bullying Drama From ‘Spotlight’ Director Tom McCarthy

McCarthy and Selena Gomez co-executive produced the teen suicide drama, based on Jay Asher's bestselling novel.

Netflix has released first look photos for their new drama, “13 Reasons Why,” based on the bestselling young adult novel by Jay Asher. The series is executive-produced by Selena Gomez and “Spotlight” director Tom McCarthy, who also directs the first two episodes.

The 13-episode series follows high school student Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette), who comes home from school to find a box on his doorstep containing thirteen cassette tapes. The tapes are from his classmate and crush, Hannah Baker, a young girl who committed suicide two weeks earlier. On the tapes, Hannah explains that there were 13 reasons why she decided to end her life, and Clay is one of them.

The script is by Tony and Pulitzer prize winning playwright Brian Yorkey, one half of the team behind the groundbreaking broadway musical, “Next to Normal.” That show, about a woman struggling with bipolar disorder, expanded notions of the kind of subject matter musicals could tackle, and Yorkey brings that same sensibility to “13 Reasons Why.”

McCarthy is best known for writing and directing “Spotlight,” which, in addition to winning the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2016, earned him a directing nomination and a win for Best Screenplay that year. Gomez has a few projects in the works as a producer, including an autobiographical series for Lifetime with Kevin Spacey’s Trigger Street productions.

“13 Reasons Why” premieres March 3 on Netflix. Check out the new photos:

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

