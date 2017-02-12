2017 BAFTAs Winners List: ‘La La Land’ Dominates Once Again

The musical won four awards, while "Manchester by the Sea" claimed two.

“La La Land” was the big winner at the BAFTA Awards, with Best Picture, Director (Damien Chazelle) and Actress (Emma Stone) among the musical’s five awards. “Manchester by the Sea” claimed both Best Actor (Casey Affleck) and Screenplay (Kenneth Lonergan, who also directed), meanwhile, with the other acting prizes taken home by Dev Patel (“Lion”) and Viola Davis (“Fences”). Full list of winners below.

Best film

“Arrival”

“I, Daniel Blake”

“La La Land” (winner)

“Manchester by the Sea”

“Moonlight”

Best British film

“American Honey”

“Denial”

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

“I, Daniel Blake” (winner)

“Notes on Blindness”

“Under the Shadow”

Best debut by a British writer, director or producer

“The Girl With All the Gifts” — Mike Carey (writer), Camille Gatin (producer)

“The Hard Stop” — George Amponsah (writer/director/producer), Dionne Walker (writer/producer)

“Notes on Blindness” — Peter Middleton (writer/director/producer), James Spinney (writer/director), Jo-Jo Ellison (producer)

“The Pass” — John Donnelly (writer), Ben A Williams (director)

“Under the Shadow” – Babak Anvari (writer/director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (producers) (winner)

Best film not in the English language

“Dheepan”

“Julieta”

“Mustang”

“Son of Saul” (winner)

“Toni Erdmann”

Best documentary

“13th” (winner)

“The Beatles: Eight Days a Week — The Touring Years”

“The Eagle Huntress”

“Notes on Blindness”

“Weiner”

Best animated film

“Finding Dory”

“Kubo and the Two Strings” (winner)

“Moana”

“Zootropolis”

Best director

Denis Villeneuve (“Arrival”)

Ken Loach” (“I, Daniel Blake”)

Damien Chazelle (“La La Land”) (winner)

Kenneth Lonergan (“Manchester by the Sea”)

Tom Ford (“Nocturnal Animals”)

Best original screenplay

“Hell or High Water”

“I, Daniel Blake”

“La La Land”

“Manchester by the Sea” (winner)

“Moonlight”

Best adapted screenplay

“Arrival”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Hidden Figures”

“Lion” (winner)

“Nocturnal Animals”

Best actor

Andrew Garfield (“Hacksaw Ridge”)

Casey Affleck (“Manchester by the Sea”) (winner)

Jake Gyllenhaal (“Nocturnal Animals”)

Ryan Gosling (“La La Land”)

Viggo Mortensen (“Captain Fantastic”)

Best actress

Amy Adams (“Arrival”)

Emily Blunt (“The Girl on the Train”)

Emma Stone (“La La Land”) (winner)

Meryl Streep (“Florence Foster Jenkins”)

Natalie Portman (“Jackie”)

Best supporting actor

Aaron Taylor-Johnson (“Nocturnal Animals”)

Dev Patel (“Lion”) (winner)

Hugh Grant (“Florence Foster Jenkins”)

Jeff Bridges (“Hell or High Water”)

Mahershala Ali (“Moonlight”)

Best supporting actress

Hayley Squires (“I, Daniel Blake”)

Michelle Williams (“Manchester by the Sea”)

Naomie Harris (“Moonlight”)

Nicole Kidman (“Lion”)

Viola Davis (“Fences”) (winner)

Best original music

“Arrival”

“Jackie”

“La La Land” (winner)

“Lion”

“Nocturnal Animals”

Best cinematography

“Arrival”

“Hell or High Water”

“La La Land” (winner)

“Lion”

“Nocturnal Animals”

Best editing

“Arrival”

“Hacksaw Ridge” (winner)

“La La Land”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“Nocturnal Animals”

Best production design

“Doctor Strange”

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” (winner)

“Hail, Caesar!”

“La La Land”

“Nocturnal Animals”

Best costume design

“Allied”

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

“Florence Foster Jenkins”

“Jackie” (winner)

“La La Land”

Best make up & hair

“Doctor Strange”

“Florence Foster Jenkins” (winner)

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Nocturnal Animals”

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

Best sound

“Arrival” (winner)

“Deepwater Horizon”

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“La La Land”

Best special visual effects

“Arrival”

“Doctor Strange”

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

“The Jungle Book” (winner)

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

Best British short animation

“The Alan Dimension”

“A Love Story” (winner)

“Tough”

Best British short film

“Consumed”

“Home” (winner)

“Mouth of Hell”

“The Party”

“Standby”

EE Rising Star award

Anya Taylor-Joy

Laia Costa

Lucas Hedges

Ruth Negga

Tom Holland (winner)

