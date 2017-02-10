You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
The 2017 IndieWire Berlinale Bible: Every Review, Interview and News Item Posted During the Festival

The festival runs from February 9 – 19 in Berlin, Germany.

Lineup and Pre-Festival Announcements and News

Paul Verhoeven to Serve as Berlin Film Festival Jury President

Berlinale 2017 Will Premiere ‘Logan,’ ‘Trainspotting: T2,’ and Hong Sangsoo’s Latest

Berlin Film Festival Adds ‘Golden Exits’ and ‘Menashe’ to 2017 Line-Up

Pre-Festival Analysis

Berlinale 2017: 8 Must-See Films At This Year’s Festival

Shia LaBeouf, Rooney Mara and More: 10 Hot Projects at Berlin’s European Film Market

Reviews

‘Django’ Review: Etienne Comar’s Django Reinhardt Biopic Dazzles Despite Striking a Few Flat Notes — Berlinale 2017

Interviews

Features and Analysis

Events

‘T2: Trainspotting’: Danny Boyle and His Reunited Cast Bring Film to Berlin for Live Press Conference — Watch

Watch: Oren Moverman and His ‘The Dinner’ Cast Hit Berlinale for Live Press Conference

Watch: Paul Verhoeven, Diego Luna, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Members of Berlinale Jury Open Festival With Live Press Conference

Clips, Trailers, Posters and More

‘Django’ Exclusive Clip: Berlinale 2017 Opening Night Film Follows The French Jazz Guitarist’s Escape From Nazis

‘The Dinner’ Trailer: Richard Gere and Steve Coogan Face Off In Oren Moverman’s New Psychological Thriller

‘Félicité’ Exclusive Trailer: A Congolese Bar Singer Races Against The Clock To Save Her Teenage Son

‘Ghost Hunting’ Exclusive Clip: Berlinale Documentary Explores Pain of Political Prisoners By Recreating Their Experiences

‘Discreet’ Exclusive Poster: An Eccentric Drifter Returns Home To Exact Revenge Against His Childhood Abuser

Acquisitions

Sony Pictures Classics Acquires ‘A Fantastic Woman’ — Berlin 2017

