2017 Independent Spirit Awards: Full Winners List — Updating Live

The 32nd Independent Spirit Awards are taking place on Feb. 25 in Los Angeles, and Nick Kroll and John Mulaney are hosting the ceremony, which celebrates the best in independent filmmaking. Many Oscar contenders — such as “Moonlight” and “Manchester by the Sea” — are nominated alongside smaller titles such as “American Honey” and “Chronic,” making for a truly unpredictable show.
The full list of nominees is below, with winners in bold. We’ll be updating the list live.
Best Feature
“American Honey”
“Chronic”
“Jackie”
“Manchester by the Sea”
“Moonlight”
Best Director
Andrea Arnold –”American Honey”
Barry Jenkins –”Moonlight”
Pablo Larraín –”Jackie”
Jeff Nichols –”Loving”
Kelly Reichardt –”Certain Women”
Best Male Lead
Casey Affleck –”Manchester by the Sea” as Lee Chandler
David Harewood –”Free in Deed” as Abe Wilkins
Viggo Mortensen –”Captain Fantastic” as Ben Cash
Jesse Plemons –”Other People” as David Mulcahey
Tim Roth –”Chronic” as David Wilson
Best Female Lead
Annette Bening –”20th Century Women” as Dorothea Fields
Isabelle Huppert –”Elle” as Michèle Leblanc
Sasha Lane –”American Honey” as Star
Ruth Negga –”Loving” as Mildred Loving
Natalie Portman –”Jackie” as Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis
Best Supporting Male
Ben Foster –”Hell or High Water” as Tanner Howard
Ralph Fiennes –”A Bigger Splash” as Harry Hawkes
Lucas Hedges –”Manchester by the Sea” as Patrick Chandler
Shia LaBeouf –”American Honey” as Jake
Craig Robinson –”Morris from America” as Curtis Gentry
Best Supporting Female
Edwina Findley –”Free in Deed” as Melva Neddy
Paulina García –”Little Men” as Leonor Calvelli
Lily Gladstone –”Certain Women” as Jamie
Riley Keough –”American Honey” as Krystal
Molly Shannon –”Other People” as Joanne Mulcahey
Best Screenplay
Mike Mills –”20th Century Women”
Taylor Sheridan –”Hell or High Water”
Ira Sachs and Mauricio Zacharias –”Little Men”
Kenneth Lonergan –”Manchester by the Sea”
Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney –”Moonlight”
Best First Screenplay
Robert Eggers –”The Witch”
Chris Kelly –”Other People”
Adam Mansbach –”Barry”
Stella Meghie –”Jean of the Joneses”
Craig Shilowich –”Christine”
Best First Feature
“The Childhood of a Leader”
“The Fits”
“Other People”
“Swiss Army Man”
“The Witch”
Best Documentary Feature
“13th”
“I Am Not Your Negro”
“Cameraperson”
“O.J.: Made in America”
“Sonita”
“Under the Sun”
Best Cinematography
James Laxton –”Moonlight”
Ava Berkofsky –”Free in Deed”
Lol Crawley –”The Childhood of a Leader”
Zach Kuperstein –”The Eyes of My Mother”
Robbie Ryan –”American Honey”
Best Editing
Joi McMillon and Nat Sanders –”Moonlight”
Matthew Hannam –”Swiss Army Man”
Jennifer Lame –”Manchester by the Sea”
Jake Roberts –”Hell or High Water”
Sebastián Sepúlveda –”Jackie”
Best International Film
“Aquarius” (Brazil)
“Chevalier” (Greece)
“My Golden Days” (France)
“Toni Erdmann” (Germany/Romania)
“Under the Shadow” (Iran/UK)
