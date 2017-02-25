2017 Independent Spirit Awards: Full Winners List — Updating Live

Nick Kroll and John Mulaney are hosting the ceremony in Los Angeles.

The 32nd Independent Spirit Awards are taking place on Feb. 25 in Los Angeles, and Nick Kroll and John Mulaney are hosting the ceremony, which celebrates the best in independent filmmaking. Many Oscar contenders — such as “Moonlight” and “Manchester by the Sea” — are nominated alongside smaller titles such as “American Honey” and “Chronic,” making for a truly unpredictable show.

The full list of nominees is below, with winners in bold. We’ll be updating the list live.

Best Feature

“American Honey”

“Chronic”

“Jackie”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“Moonlight”

Best Director

Andrea Arnold –”American Honey”

Barry Jenkins –”Moonlight”

Pablo Larraín –”Jackie”

Jeff Nichols –”Loving”

Kelly Reichardt –”Certain Women”

Best Male Lead

Casey Affleck –”Manchester by the Sea” as Lee Chandler

David Harewood –”Free in Deed” as Abe Wilkins

Viggo Mortensen –”Captain Fantastic” as Ben Cash

Jesse Plemons –”Other People” as David Mulcahey

Tim Roth –”Chronic” as David Wilson

Best Female Lead

Annette Bening –”20th Century Women” as Dorothea Fields

Isabelle Huppert –”Elle” as Michèle Leblanc

Sasha Lane –”American Honey” as Star

Ruth Negga –”Loving” as Mildred Loving

Natalie Portman –”Jackie” as Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis

Best Supporting Male

Ben Foster –”Hell or High Water” as Tanner Howard

Ralph Fiennes –”A Bigger Splash” as Harry Hawkes

Lucas Hedges –”Manchester by the Sea” as Patrick Chandler

Shia LaBeouf –”American Honey” as Jake

Craig Robinson –”Morris from America” as Curtis Gentry

Best Supporting Female

Edwina Findley –”Free in Deed” as Melva Neddy

Paulina García –”Little Men” as Leonor Calvelli

Lily Gladstone –”Certain Women” as Jamie

Riley Keough –”American Honey” as Krystal

Molly Shannon –”Other People” as Joanne Mulcahey

Best Screenplay

Mike Mills –”20th Century Women”

Taylor Sheridan –”Hell or High Water”

Ira Sachs and Mauricio Zacharias –”Little Men”

Kenneth Lonergan –”Manchester by the Sea”

Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney –”Moonlight”

Best First Screenplay

Robert Eggers –”The Witch”

Chris Kelly –”Other People”

Adam Mansbach –”Barry”

Stella Meghie –”Jean of the Joneses”

Craig Shilowich –”Christine”

Best First Feature

“The Childhood of a Leader”

“The Fits”

“Other People”

“Swiss Army Man”

“The Witch”

Best Documentary Feature

“13th”

“I Am Not Your Negro”

“Cameraperson”

“O.J.: Made in America”

“Sonita”

“Under the Sun”

Best Cinematography

James Laxton –”Moonlight”

Ava Berkofsky –”Free in Deed”

Lol Crawley –”The Childhood of a Leader”

Zach Kuperstein –”The Eyes of My Mother”

Robbie Ryan –”American Honey”

Best Editing

Joi McMillon and Nat Sanders –”Moonlight”

Matthew Hannam –”Swiss Army Man”

Jennifer Lame –”Manchester by the Sea”

Jake Roberts –”Hell or High Water”

Sebastián Sepúlveda –”Jackie”

Best International Film

“Aquarius” (Brazil)

“Chevalier” (Greece)

“My Golden Days” (France)

“Toni Erdmann” (Germany/Romania)

“Under the Shadow” (Iran/UK)

