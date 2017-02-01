2017 Oscars Supercut Video Threads Together This Year’s Nominees – Watch

See all the films nominated for a 2017 Academy Award in under three minutes.

This year, there’s a total of 47 feature films nominated for an Academy Award. While many of us may not have time to watch them all, thanks to Cineplex, we now have a way to see snippets of all of them in under three minutes.

The video is a supercut of the 2017 Oscar nominees and features scenes from critically acclaimed movies like “La La Land,” “Arrival,” “Moana,” “Elle,” “The Salesman,” “The Red Turtle” and “Toni Erdmann,” among many others.

The clip also showcases powerful performances, including Michelle Williams’ role in “Manchester by the Sea,” Denzel Washington’s in “Fences” and Mahershala Ali’s in “Moonlight.”

READ MORE: Full 2017 Oscar Nominations List: ‘La La Land’ Ties All-Time Record With 14 Nominations

This year, Damien Chazelle’s musical, “La La Land,” received a record-tying 14 nominations, including Best Director, Best Actress and Actor. The race is tight in some categories, including Best Picture and Actor. After Washington’s SAG Award win last weekend, the “Fences” star is now a frontrunner in his category, going up against awards season favorite Casey Affleck. No matter who wins, it will be a night to remember.

The 89th Academy Awards ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on February 26. To see the full list of nominees, click here. To see which Oscar-nominated films you can stream now, check out our gallery.

