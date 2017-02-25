2017 Oscar Academy Awards: Who Will Win and Should Win — Critics Survey

119 critics and journalists voted in our annual survey. Not every category was dominated by consensus picks.

One big takeaway from our annual survey of critics and journalists voting on who will win and should win at the Academy Awards: “La La Land” is widely considered to dominate the ceremony, but people really like “Moonlight” more. Barry Jenkins’ decade-spanning drama won the “Should Win” category in our survey over “La La Land” in nearly every major category, including Best Picture and Best Director, although the same group of 119 voters also largely agreed that “La La Land” would win in both categories. They were also divided on Best Actress, where most voters believed that Emma Stone would win for “La La Land” even as a majority voted to Isabelle Huppert in “Elle.”

READ MORE: 2017 Independent Spirit Awards: Who Will Win and Who Should Win — Critics Survey

Other categories featuring sharp division included the Foreign Language Film Category, where most people suggested that “The Salesman” would win, even as critical favorite “Toni Erdmann” topped the “Should Win” category. The most intriguing results were in the Best Documentary category, where a consensus formed in the “Will Win” category around “O.J.: Made in America” even though that film tied with “I Am Not Your Negro.”

Check out the full list of results below. The 2017 Academy Awards air on Sunday, February 24 at 5:30 p.m. PST.

Best Picture

Will Win: “La La Land”

Should Win: “Moonlight”

Best Director

Will Win: Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”

Should Win: Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight”

Best Actress

Will Win: Emma Stone, “La La Land”

Should Win: Isabelle Huppert, “Elle”

Best Actor

Will Win: Casey Affleck, “Manchester By the Sea”

Should Win: Casey Affleck, “Manchester By the Sea”

Best Supporting Actress

Will Win: Viola Davis, “Fences”

Should Win: Viola Davis, “Fences”

Best Supporting Actor

Will Win: Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”

Should Win: Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”

Best Animated Film

Will Win: “Zooptopia”

Should Win: “Kubo and the Two Strings”

Best Foreign Film

Will Win: “The Salesman”

Should Win: “Toni Erdmann”

Best Documentary

Will Win: “O.J.: Made in America”

Should Win: “I Am Not Your Negro”

Best Original Screenplay

Will Win: Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester By the Sea”

Should Win: Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester By the Sea”

Best Adapted Screenplay

Will Win: Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney, “Moonlight”

Should Win: Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney, “Moonlight”

Best Original Song

Will Win: “City of Stars”

Should Win: “City of Stars”

Best Original Score

Will Win: Justin Hurwitz, “La La Land”

Should Win: Mica Levi, “Jackie”

Best Cinematography

Will Win: Linus Sandgren, “La La Land”

Should Win: James Laxton, “Moonlight”

Stay on top of the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.