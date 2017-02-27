2017 Oscars: Full Winners List — Updating Live

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the 89th Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

The 2017 Oscars are taking place on Feb. 26, celebrating the best in film achievement. Competition is fierce for top honors with several films raking in high numbers of nominations, including “La La Land” with 14 and “Moonlight” and “Arrival” each tied with 8.

The full list of nominees is below, with winners in bold. We will be updating the list live.

Best Picture

“Arrival” – Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Aaron Ryder, and David Linde

“Fences” – Scott Rudin, Denzel Washington, and Todd Black

“Hacksaw Ridge” – Bill Mechanic and David Permut

“Hell or High Water” – Carla Hacken and Julie Yorn

“Hidden Figures” – Donna Gigliotti, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Pharrell Williams, and Theodore Melfi

“La La Land” – Fred Berger, Jordan Horowitz, and Marc Platt

“Lion” – Emile Sherman, Iain Canning, and Angie Fielder

“Manchester by the Sea” – Matt Damon, Kimberly Steward, Chris Moore, Lauren Beck, and Kevin J. Walsh

“Moonlight” – Adele Romanski, Dede Gardner, and Jeremy Kleiner

Best Director

Denis Villeneuve –”Arrival”

Mel Gibson –”Hacksaw Ridge”

Damien Chazelle –”La La Land”

Kenneth Lonergan –”Manchester by the Sea”

Barry Jenkins –”Moonlight”

Best Actor

Casey Affleck –”Manchester by the Sea” as Lee Chandler

Andrew Garfield –”Hacksaw Ridge” as Desmond T. Doss

Ryan Gosling –”La La Land” as Sebastian Wilder

Viggo Mortensen –”Captain Fantastic” as Ben Cash

Denzel Washington –”Fences” as Troy Maxson

Best Actress

Isabelle Huppert –”Elle” as Michèle Leblanc

Ruth Negga –”Loving” as Mildred Loving

Natalie Portman –”Jackie” as Jackie Kennedy

Emma Stone –”La La Land” as Mia Dolan

Meryl Streep –”Florence Foster Jenkins” as Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali –”Moonlight” as Juan

Jeff Bridges –”Hell or High Water” as Marcus Hamilton

Lucas Hedges –”Manchester by the Sea” as Patrick Chandler

Dev Patel –”Lion” as Saroo Brierley

Michael Shannon –”Nocturnal Animals” as Detective Bobby Andes

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis –”Fences” as Rose Maxson

Naomie Harris –”Moonlight” as Paula

Nicole Kidman –”Lion” as Sue Brierley

Octavia Spencer –”Hidden Figures” as Dorothy Vaughan

Michelle Williams –”Manchester by the Sea” as Randi

Best Original Screenplay

“Hell or High Water” – Taylor Sheridan

“La La Land” – Damien Chazelle

“The Lobster” – Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou

“Manchester by the Sea” – Kenneth Lonergan

“20th Century Women” – Mike Mills

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Arrival” – Eric Heisserer from “Story of Your Life” by Ted Chiang

“Fences” – August Wilson from Fences by August Wilson (posthumous nomination)

“Hidden Figures” – Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi from Hidden Figures by Margot Lee Shetterly

“Lion” – Luke Davies from A Long Way Home by Saroo Brierley and Larry Buttrose

“Moonlight” – Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney from In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue by Tarell Alvin McCraney

Best Animated Feature Film

“Kubo and the Two Strings” – Travis Knight and Arianne Sutner

“Moana” – John Musker, Ron Clements, and Osnat Shurer

“My Life as a Zucchini” – Claude Barras and Max Karli

“The Red Turtle” – Michaël Dudok de Wit and Toshio Suzuki

“Zootopia” – Byron Howard, Rich Moore, and Clark Spencer

Best Foreign Language Film

“Land of Mine” (Denmark) in Danish – Martin Zandvliet

“A Man Called Ove” (Sweden) in Swedish – Hannes Holm

“The Salesman” (Iran) in Persian – Asghar Farhadi

“Tanna” (Australia) in Nauvhal – Martin Butler and Bentley Dean

“Toni Erdmann” (Germany) in German – Maren Ade

Best Documentary – Feature

“Fire at Sea” – Gianfranco Rosi and Donatella Palermo

“I Am Not Your Negro” – Raoul Peck, Rémi Grellety, and Hébert Peck

“Life, Animated” – Roger Ross Williams and Julie Goldman

“O.J.: Made in America” – Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow

“13th” – Ava DuVernay, Spencer Averick, and Howard Barish

Best Documentary – Short Subject

“Extremis” – Dan Krauss

“4.1 Miles” – Daphne Matziaraki

“Joe’s Violin” – Kahane Cooperman and Raphaela Neihausen

“Watani: My Homeland”– Marcel Mettelsiefen and Stephen Ellis

“The White Helmets” – Orlando von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara

Best Live Action Short Film

“Ennemis intérieurs” – Sélim Azzazi

“La Femme et le TGV” – Timo von Gunten and Giacun Caduff

“Silent Nights” – Aske Bang and Kim Magnusson

“Sing” – Kristóf Deák and Anna Udvardy

“Timecode” – Juanjo Giménez

Best Animated Short Film

“Blind Vaysha” – Theodore Ushev

“Borrowed Time” – Andrew Coats and Lou Hamou-Lhadj

“Pear Cider and Cigarettes” – Robert Valley and Cara Speller

“Pearl” – Patrick Osborne

“Piper” – Alan Barillaro and Marc Sondheimer

Best Original Score

“Jackie” – Mica Levi

“La La Land” – Justin Hurwitz

“Lion” – Dustin O’Halloran and Hauschka

“Moonlight” – Nicholas Britell

“Passengers” – Thomas Newman

Best Original Song

“Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” from”La La Land” – Music by Justin Hurwitz, Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

“Can’t Stop the Feeling!” from”Trolls” – Music and Lyric by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin, and Karl Johan Schuster (Shellback)

“City of Stars” from”La La Land” – Music by Justin Hurwitz, Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

“The Empty Chair” from”Jim: The James Foley Story” – Music and Lyric by J. Ralph and Sting

“How Far I’ll Go” from”Moana” – Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Best Sound Editing

“Arrival” – Sylvain Bellemare

“Deepwater Horizon” – Wylie Stateman and Renée Tondelli

“Hacksaw Ridge” – Robert Mackenzie and Andy Wright

“La La Land” – Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan

“Sully” – Alan Robert Murray and Bub Asman

Best Sound Mixing

“Arrival” – Bernard Gariépy Strobl and Claude La Haye

“Hacksaw Ridge” – Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie, and Peter Grace

“La La Land” – Andy Nelson, Ai-Ling Lee, and Steve A. Morrow

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” – David Parker, Christopher Scarabosio, and Stuart Wilson

“13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi” – Greg P. Russell,[a] Gary Summers, Jeffrey J. Haboush, and Mac Ruth

Best Production Design

“Arrival” – Patrice Vermette and Paul Hotte

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” – Stuart Craig and Anna Pinnock

“Hail, Caesar!” – Jess Gonchor and Nancy Haigh

“La La Land” – David Wasco and Sandy Reynolds-Wasco

“Passengers” – Guy Hendrix Dyas and Gene Serdena

Best Cinematography

“Arrival” – Bradford Young

“La La Land” – Linus Sandgren

“Lion” – Greig Fraser

“Moonlight” – James Laxton

“Silence” – Rodrigo Prieto

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“A Man Called Ove” – Eva von Bahr and Love Larson

“Star Trek Beyond” – Joel Harlow and Richard Alonzo

“Suicide Squad” – Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini, and Christopher Nelson

Best Costume Design

“Allied” – Joanna Johnston

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” – Colleen Atwood

“Florence Foster Jenkins” – Consolata Boyle

“Jackie” – Madeline Fontaine

“La La Land” – Mary Zophres

Best Film Editing

“Arrival” – Joe Walker

“Hacksaw Ridge” – John Gilbert

“Hell or High Water” – Jake Roberts

“La La Land” – Tom Cross

“Moonlight” – Nat Sanders and Joi McMillon

Best Visual Effects

“Deepwater Horizon” – Craig Hammack, Jason Snell, Jason Billington, and Burt Dalton

“Doctor Strange” – Stephane Ceretti, Richard Bluff, Vincent Cirelli, and Paul Corbould

“The Jungle Book” – Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones, and Dan Lemmon

“Kubo and the Two Strings” – Steve Emerson, Oliver Jones, Brian McLean, and Brad Schiff

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” – John Knoll, Mohen Leo, Hal Hickel, and Neil Corbould

