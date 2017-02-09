2017 Sarasota Film Festival Unveils Eye-Popping New Posters For This Year’s Fest

The artwork was created by Tyler Mathis, a Motion Design student at Ringling College of Art and Design.

The Sarasota Film Festival has today unveiled its brand new 2017 artwork created by Tyler Mathis, a Motion Design student at Ringling College of Art and Design.

As has become a new tradition for the festival, the fest and the Ringling College of Art and Design partnered together to develop the concept and design to help market and brand the annual festival. This time around, three different posters will be used to market the festival, each one donning the slogan in a multidimensional play on words, including “See and Be Seen,” “Sea and Be Seen” and “See and be Scene.”

The images selected will be featured on SFF banners throughout Main Street in Sarasota, starting on February 15. They will also don all major festival materials such as mailings, play bills, and sponsorship ads.

“This year’s artwork not only represents the festival but the entire community of Sarasota,” said Mark Famiglio, President of the Sarasota Film Festival. “The slogan this year ‘See and Be Scene’ invites our audience to attend the festival and participate in our community. Collaborating with the Ringling College of Art and Design has proven once again that a community can create beautiful work by working together.”

More details surrounding the Sarasota Film Festival will be announced in the coming weeks. For more detailed information or for tickets please visit their official website. This year’s festival will take place March 31 – April 9 in Sarasota, Florida.

Check out the new posters below.

