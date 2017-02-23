Toronto International Film Festival’s 2017 Lineup Will Be ‘More Tightly Curated,’ Programmers Say

The sprawling annual festival is going a bit smaller.

The Toronto International Film Festival organizers have today announced their 2017 lineup of programs and programmers, a new take on their lineup that speaks to their “renewed commitment to bold, discerning curation” and a “more tightly curated edition” of the festival.

The 2017 edition of the festival will feature 14 diverse programmes and a programming team of 22, complete with two new additions. This year, the festival will be retiring their Vanguard and City to City sections, which will reduce the overall number of films in the 2017 lineup by 20 percent. For 2017, the TIFF programs will include: Contemporary World Cinema, Discovery, Gala Presentations, Masters, Midnight Madness, Platform, Short Cuts, Special Presentations, TIFF Cinematheque, TIFF Docs, TIFF Kids, TIFF Next Wave and Wavelengths.

READ MORE: TIFF Programmer Colin Geddes Departing After 20 Years

The festival will continue with its lauded and fun In Conversation With… series and its Primetime lineup (focused on TV offerings), along with its continually strong slate of industry-focused events.

“This week we celebrate ‘La La Land,’ ‘Moonlight,’ ‘Lion,’ ‘Arrival,’ ‘Hidden Figures,’ ‘Manchester by the Sea,’ ‘I Am Not Your Negro,’ ‘Jackie,’ ‘Toni Erdmann,’ ‘The Salesman’ and all the other Oscar-nominated films showcased last September in Toronto,” said Piers Handling, Director and CEO of TIFF, in an official statement. “As we look forward to this year’s Festival, we’re finding new ways to select the best of the year for our audiences and enhance the experience for our industry and media delegates.”

As has become tradition for the festival, 2016’s TIFF played home to a hefty number of eventual Oscar nominees, including seven of the Best Picture nominees. This year’s People’s Choice Award winner was Damien Chazelle’s “La La Land,” which boasts a record-tying 14 Oscar nominations. All told, 78 of this year’s nominees are associated with films that played last fall at TIFF.

Often viewed as a harbinger of awards season glory, the TIFF People’s Choice Award winner has typically continued on to major Oscar attention. Since 2008, every single People’s Choice Award winner, save for 2011 winner “Where Do We Go Now?,” has been nominated for Best Picture. Of those titles, three — including “Slumdog Millionaire,” “The King’s Speech” and “12 Years a Slave” — have ultimately won the Oscar for Best Picture. Since TIFF’s creation in 1976, five People’s Choice Award winners have gone on to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

READ MORE: TIFF 2016: Our Favorite Moments From This Year’s Biggest Film Festival

“As we build on the success of the Festival’s past four decades, we’re challenged to balance providing a generous choice of movies for over 400,000 festival-goers with maintaining strong curatorial focus,” said Cameron Bailey, Artistic Director of TIFF, in a statement. “For 2017 we’re offering a refreshed, more tightly curated edition. In addition to trimming the lineup, we’re excited to introduce two new Festival programmers to the TIFF team.”

Kiva Reardon and Peter Kuplowsky are joining the festival’s programming team for the 2017 edition. Reardon will program Africa and the Middle East, while Kuplowsky will program Midnight Madness, taking the reins from veteran programmer Colin Geddes, who left TIFF last month. Both Reardon and Kuplowsky previously worked as Programming Associates for the festival. Elsewhere, the Short Cuts program will now be programmed by Jason Anderson and Danis Goulet.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.