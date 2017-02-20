Trump, Triumph and Speaking Truth to Power: Politics Take a Bow at 2017 Writers Guild Awards

Politics were front and center at the Writers Guild Awards; expect more at the Oscars.

When you think about the Writers Guild of America, which hosted two award ceremonies on Sunday night in two Blue cities, New York and Los Angeles, it’s no surprise that the writers spoke out. (Check out videos of some of the best bits below.)

For example, while accepting his life achievement award, filmmaker Oliver Stone got two standing ovations. After conservative James Woods was targeted at the top of the evening by WGA West Awards show host Patton Oswalt, retaliating by going onstage to steal his shoe, Woods presented the WGA award to the ultra liberal Stone, who starred him in “Salvador,” won three Oscars for “Midnight Express,” “Born on the Fourth of July” and “Platoon,” and penned “greed is good.”

Stone thanked mentors Robert Bolt and Ernest Lehman as well as WMA agent Ron Mardigian. He reminded that when he told Billy Wilder about his “Nixon” running time of 3 hours 10 minutes, Wilder told him, “You’re never going to make a dime.”

“He was right,” said Stone. “Sometimes there are other reasons to make a picture.” Stone reminded the room that U.S. wars were “not started by one leader but a system…under the guise that these are just wars.” He continued: “The strengths I had as a director grew from the writing — that cut through the materialism around us.”

And he exhorted young writers to ignore the crowd, listen to the silence, stay the course and fight the fight. “I’ve fought the people who make war my entire life. It’s a tiring game and mostly you get your ass kicked. Never give up.”