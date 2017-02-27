’60 Days In’ Exclusive Clip: Season 3 Takes Viewers to Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail

Season 3 of the A&E docuseries premieres March 2.

Season 3 of “60 Days In” moves from Indiana to Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail. The A&E docuseries follows innocent participants who are sent to jail for 60 days and treated like any other inmates, in order to get a sense of what life is like inside a correctional facility. Meanwhile, fellow inmates, jail staff and officers do not know that these are undercover participants who are there just as part of the series and not for a real crime.

The new season features nine undercover participants, including a special education teacher, a man who wants to help fight discrimination against African Americans, and a former corrections officer who will now get to see what it’s like when the roles are reversed. A woman who met her husband while he was jail and now hopes to understand his behavior and a Marine with law enforcement aspirations are also among the participants brought in this season.

Season 3 of “60 Days In” premieres March 2 at 9/8c on A&E. Watch an exclusive clip below.

