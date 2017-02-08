‘A Cure for Wellness’ Exclusive Soundtrack: Listen to a Track From Benjamin Wallfisch’s Dark, Ominous Score

Wallfisch's score will be released on Friday, February 17, the same date as the film's theatrical release.

Gore Verbinski’s new psychological thriller “A Cure for Wellness” follows a young exec (Dane DeHaan) sent to retrieve his company’s CEO (Jason Isaacs) from a mysterious wellness center only to discover that the spa’s treatments are not what they seem. The film has received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics ahead of its release date, with IndieWire’s own David Ehrlich giving it a B+ and said that it’s a “thrilling reminder of what can happen in the increasingly rare instance when a visionary filmmaker is given serious cash without constraints.”

Before the film hits theaters, listen to an exclusive track from the film’s dark, ominous score by composer Benjamin Wallfisch, whom Verbinksi describes as “the progeny of musical genius” and that he has the unique ability “to take abstract ideas and render them sonically.”

“This track opens with ‘Hannah’s Theme,’ a dangerous lullaby, deceptive in its innocence, that weaves its inevitable web throughout the movie, promising absolution,” says Wallfisch about the track. “About halfway through the track, this evolves into the other main theme of the score, ‘Volmer’s Theme,’ a darkly chromatic melody that never resolves, endlessly searching in vain for its harmonic center, its home. It’s an examination of the ‘dark spot on the X-Ray of our conscience.’ as Gore Verbinski puts it.”

Wallfisch also composed the score for the film “Hidden Figures,” for which he was nominated for a Golden Globe. He also recently scored the thriller “Within” and the horror film “Lights Out.” Wallfisch has been credited as a conductor or orchestrator on a number of major Hollywood films, including “V for Vendetta,” “Atonement,” “Moon” and the Best Picture-winner “12 Years a Slave.”

“A Cure for Wellness” will be released in theaters nationwide on Friday, February 17, courtesy of 20th Century Fox. The film’s soundtrack will also be released on CD, vinyl, and 180-gram pearlescent white vinyl on the same date and will feature Wallfisch and Mirel Wagner’s cover of the Ramones classic “I Wanna Be Sedated.”

