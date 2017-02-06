‘A Cure For Wellness’ Super Bowl Trailer: Gore Verbinski’s Creepy New Horror Film Poses as a Pharmaceutical Commercial

The "Take The Cure" spot advertises a wellness cure whose side effects include severe hallucinations and murderous rage.

Last night, the Super Bowl featured an intense matchup between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, ending with a Patriots comeback in overtime after they were down by 18 points at the half. The television event also featured a host of funny, compelling commercials, including a few for upcoming films, like Gore Verbinski’s new horror film “A Cure for Wellness.” The Super Bowl trailer poses as a normal commercial for some unknown “wellness cure” before suddenly taking a scary turn. Watch the spot entitled “Take The Cure” below, featuring a host of abnormal side effects such as skin eruptions, severe hallucinations and murderous rage.

READ MORE: ‘A Cure for Wellness’ Trailer: Mia Goth Contends with a Bathtub Full of Snakes

The film follows an ambitious young exec (Dane DeHaan) who is sent to retrieve his company’s CEO (Jason Isaacs) from a mysterious wellness center” only to discover the spa’s miraculous treatments are not what they seem. It’s written by Justin Haythe (“Revolutionary Road”) and co-stars Mia Goth (“Nymphomaniac: Vol. II”), Adrian Schiller (“The Danish Girl”), Cella Imrie (“Bridget Jones’s Diary”) and more.

Verbinski is best known for directing the first three “Pirates of the Caribbean” films, starring Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow, which grossed over $2.6 billion in total. He has also directed the Oscar-winning animated film “Rango,” the 2002 horror film “The Ring,” “The Mexican” and “The Lone Ranger.”

READ MORE: ‘A Cure For Wellness’ Trailer: Hold On to Your Sanity in Gore Verbinski’s Psychological Thriller

“A Cure for Wellness” will be released in theaters on Friday, February 17, courtesy of 20th Century Fox.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.