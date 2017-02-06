Sebástian Lelio’s Berlin Competition Film ‘A Fantastic Woman’ Unveils Evocative First Trailer — Watch

Chilean filmmaker Sebástian Lelio's latest movie premieres in competition at this month's Berlin Film Festival.

Berlin Film Festival entry “A Fantastic Woman” (“Una Mujer Fantastica”) has released its first trailer three days before the start of the fest, and Chilean filmmaker Sebástian Lelio’s latest movie looks every bit as provocative as his 2014 drama “Gloria.” (Lelio is a regular at Berlin, where he lives and owns a restaurant, also called Gloria.)

“A Fantastic Woman” stars Daniela Vega as a transsexual woman coping with her boyfriend’s death. As she tries to maintain a civil relationship with her dead lovers’ relatives, she’s confronted with the restrictive social norms that put her own livelihood in danger. The movie premieres in Competition at Berlin and will be screened to buyers at the European Film Market. Peter Danner’s Funny Balloons is the international sales agent for the film, while Participant Media is selling U.S. rights.

Lelio’s fifth feature film, “A Fantastic Woman” is produced by Lelio, Pablo Larraín, Juan de Dios Larraín and Gonzalo Maza. The film also stars Luis Gnecco, who played the Nobel Prize-winning Chilean poet, Pablo Neruda, in Larraín’s “Neruda,” which had its U.S. premiere at the 2016 Telluride Film Festival.

The 67th Berlin International Film Festival runs from February 9 through 19. Check out the trailer for “A Fantastic Woman” below.

