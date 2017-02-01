‘A Man Called Ove’ Co-Star Bahar Pars May Not Be Allowed to Attend the Oscars Due to Muslim Ban

The actress was born in Iran and has lived in Sweden for 18 years.

In addition to “The Salesman” and “The White Helmets,” it now looks as though yet another Academy Award–nominated movie has been affected by Donald Trump’s Muslim ban: “A Man Called Ove,” whose co-star Bahar Pars may not be allowed to enter the United States and attend the ceremony. Deadline first broke the news.

Pars, who was born in Iran (one of the seven countries listed in last week’s executive order), has lived in Sweden for the last 18 years. She tells Deadline that, despite calling the Scandinavian her home for nearly two decades, “it’s about where you are born. They took away my identity. In one night, I’m not Swedish anymore.” Though an exemption has now been made for those who, like her, hold dual citizenship, things are moving and changing so quickly that her future remains uncertain: “Today, I can travel. Yesterday, I couldn’t. And tomorrow, who knows?”

“A Man Called Ove” is nominated for Best Foreign-Language Film, as is Asghar Farhadi’s “The Salesman.” Unlike Farhadi, however, Pars says she plans to attend the ceremony if allowed: “I think it’s a bigger statement for me to be there as an Iranian, as a Swede, as an actress,” she says. “And I want to support the film.”

