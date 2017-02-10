Awards Roundup: ‘A Monster Calls’ Sweeps Goyas, Jessica Chastain and Mel Brooks Receive Honors and More

Keep up with the glitzy awards world with our weekly Awards Roundup column.
Awards
– The Spanish Film Academy’s annual Goyas — think Oscars, Spain style — fell in love with Juan Antonio Bayona’s “A Monster Calls,” which walked away from this week’s ceremony with a massive nine awards. Although it missed out on Best Film to “Fury of Patient Man,” Bayona picked up Best Director and the film was showered with a slew of below the line nods. Check out the full list of winners below.
Film
“Fury of a Patient Man”
Director
J.A. Bayona for “A Monster Calls”
New Director
Raul Arevalo for “Fury of a Patient Man”
Original Screenplay
David Pulido, Raul Arevalo for “Fury of a Patient Man”
Adapted Screenplay
Alberto Rodriguez, Rafael Cobos for “Smoke and Mirrors”
Original Score
Fernando Velazquez for “A Monster Calls”
Original Song
“Ai, Ai, Ai” by Silvia Perez Cruz for “Cerca de tu Casa”
Lead Actor
Roberto Alamo for “May God Save Us”
Lead Actress
Emma Suarez for “Julieta”
Supporting Actor
Manolo Solo for “Fury of a Patient Man”
Supporting Actress
Emma Suarez for “La proxima piel”
New Actor
Carlos Santos for “Smoke and Mirrors”
New Actress
Anna Castillo for “El Olivo”
Production Design
Sandra Hermida Muniz for “A Monster Calls”
Photography
Oscar Faura for “A Monster Calls”
Editing
Bernat Vilplana, Jaume Marti for “A Monster Calls”
Artistic Director
Eugenio Caballero for “A Monster Calls”
Wardrobe
Paola Torres for “1898. The End of the Philippines”
Makeup and Hair
David Marti, Marese Langan for “A Monster Calls”
Sound
Marc Orts, Oriol Tarrago, Peter Glossop for “A Monster Calls”
Special Effects
Felix Berges, Pau Costa for “A Monster Calls”
Animated Feature
“Psiconautas, los niños olivdados”
Documentary Feature
“Fragil Equilibrio”
Ibero-American Film
“El Ciudadano Ilustre” by Gaston Duprat, Mariano Cohn
European Film
“Elle” by Paul Verhoeven
Fiction Short
“Timecode” by Juanjo Giemenz Pena
Documentary Short
“Cabezas Habladoras” by Juan Vicente Cordoba
Animated Short
“Decorado” by Alberto Vazquez
Honorary Goya
Ana Belen
Honors
– Mel Brooks is set to receive the BAFTA Fellowship, the British Academy’s highest honor. He will be presented with the fellowship at the upcoming BAFTA awards ceremony, taking place on February 12.
“I am not overwhelmed, but I am definitely whelmed by this singular honor,” said Brooks in a statement. “To be included among such iconic talents is absolutely humbling. In choosing me for the 2017 Fellowship I think that BAFTA has made a strangely surprising yet ultimately wise decision.”
Brooks joins a list of BAFTA Fellowship honorees including Charlie Chaplin, Alfred Hitchcock, Steven Spielberg, Sean Connery, Martin Scorsese and Stanley Kubrick. Last year, Sidney Poitier was the recipient of the fellowship honor.
– Two-time Academy Award nominee Jessica Chastain will receive the “CinemaCon Female Star of the Year Award,” at CinemaCon, the official convention of The National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO). The event will be held March 27 – 30, 2017 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.
Chastain will be presented with this special honor at the “CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards” ceremony taking place on the evening of Thursday, March 30, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, hosted by the Coca-Cola Company, the official presenting sponsor of CinemaCon.
