Awards Roundup: ‘A Monster Calls’ Sweeps Goyas, Jessica Chastain and Mel Brooks Receive Honors and More

Keep up with the glitzy awards world with our weekly Awards Roundup column.

– The Spanish Film Academy’s annual Goyas — think Oscars, Spain style — fell in love with Juan Antonio Bayona’s “A Monster Calls,” which walked away from this week’s ceremony with a massive nine awards. Although it missed out on Best Film to “Fury of Patient Man,” Bayona picked up Best Director and the film was showered with a slew of below the line nods. Check out the full list of winners below.

Film

“Fury of a Patient Man”

Director

J.A. Bayona for “A Monster Calls”

New Director

Raul Arevalo for “Fury of a Patient Man”

Original Screenplay

David Pulido, Raul Arevalo for “Fury of a Patient Man”

Adapted Screenplay

Alberto Rodriguez, Rafael Cobos for “Smoke and Mirrors”

Original Score

Fernando Velazquez for “A Monster Calls”

Original Song

“Ai, Ai, Ai” by Silvia Perez Cruz for “Cerca de tu Casa”

Lead Actor

Roberto Alamo for “May God Save Us”

Lead Actress

Emma Suarez for “Julieta”

Supporting Actor

Manolo Solo for “Fury of a Patient Man”

Supporting Actress

Emma Suarez for “La proxima piel”

New Actor

Carlos Santos for “Smoke and Mirrors”

New Actress

Anna Castillo for “El Olivo”

Production Design

Sandra Hermida Muniz for “A Monster Calls”

Photography

Oscar Faura for “A Monster Calls”

Editing

Bernat Vilplana, Jaume Marti for “A Monster Calls”

Artistic Director

Eugenio Caballero for “A Monster Calls”

Wardrobe

Paola Torres for “1898. The End of the Philippines”

Makeup and Hair

David Marti, Marese Langan for “A Monster Calls”

Sound

Marc Orts, Oriol Tarrago, Peter Glossop for “A Monster Calls”

Special Effects

Felix Berges, Pau Costa for “A Monster Calls”

Animated Feature

“Psiconautas, los niños olivdados”

Documentary Feature

“Fragil Equilibrio”

Ibero-American Film

“El Ciudadano Ilustre” by Gaston Duprat, Mariano Cohn

European Film

“Elle” by Paul Verhoeven

Fiction Short

“Timecode” by Juanjo Giemenz Pena

Documentary Short

“Cabezas Habladoras” by Juan Vicente Cordoba

Animated Short

“Decorado” by Alberto Vazquez

Honorary Goya

Ana Belen

Honors

– Mel Brooks is set to receive the BAFTA Fellowship, the British Academy’s highest honor. He will be presented with the fellowship at the upcoming BAFTA awards ceremony, taking place on February 12.

“I am not overwhelmed, but I am definitely whelmed by this singular honor,” said Brooks in a statement. “To be included among such iconic talents is absolutely humbling. In choosing me for the 2017 Fellowship I think that BAFTA has made a strangely surprising yet ultimately wise decision.”

Brooks joins a list of BAFTA Fellowship honorees including Charlie Chaplin, Alfred Hitchcock, Steven Spielberg, Sean Connery, Martin Scorsese and Stanley Kubrick. Last year, Sidney Poitier was the recipient of the fellowship honor.

– Two-time Academy Award nominee Jessica Chastain will receive the “CinemaCon Female Star of the Year Award,” at CinemaCon, the official convention of The National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO). The event will be held March 27 – 30, 2017 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Chastain will be presented with this special honor at the “CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards” ceremony taking place on the evening of Thursday, March 30, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, hosted by the Coca-Cola Company, the official presenting sponsor of CinemaCon.

