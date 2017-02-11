A24 Pokes Fun at Disastrous White House Interview with Fake ‘Breitbart’ Trailer – Watch

The studio releases a trailer for its latest horror film.

From the studio that brought you “The Monster” and “The Witch,” comes an even scarier horror film than any other: “Breitbart.”

A24 released a fake trailer for its new “avant-garde horror thriller,” which actually is a video that pokes fun at the disastrous White House interview between Breitbart News journalist Charlie Spiering and Trump press secretary Sean Spicer about Trump’s travel ban.

READ MORE: Watch: Australian Comedian Jim Jeffries Fires Back at Trump Fan Piers Morgan on Explosive ‘Bill Maher’ Episode

The video begins with the two suited men sitting awkwardly at a table and waiting for the cameras to start rolling. Then the cringe-worthy interview begins with Spiering introducing Spicer, who looks less-than-thrilled to be there.

The trailer includes the unforgettable moment of awkward silence, the strange camera angles and adds spooky sound effects to give this painful interview an entertaining twist. Check it out below.

READ MORE: A24 Acquires Sundance Drama ‘Menashe’ in First Foreign-Language Buy

Check out the new trailer for avant-garde horror thriller BREITBART. pic.twitter.com/tHPFwVI1NO — A24 (@A24) February 10, 2017

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.