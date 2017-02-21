Aaron Paul to Serve Up Jack Daniel’s Whiskey Drama with WGN America

The drama is based on the biography, “Blood and Whiskey: The Life and Times of Jack Daniel.”

File this news under “neat.” WGN America is distilling a whiskey drama, and it’s going to be old-fashioned.

The network is developing a drama about the life of post-Civil War-era businessman and distiller Jasper Newton “Jack” Daniel, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Based on Peter Krass’ biography, “Blood and Whiskey: The Life and Times of Jack Daniel,” the story will trace how after the death of his father in the Civil War, young Jack Daniel ran away from home, learned to make moonshine as a teen and eventually became a distiller. His whiskey first gained popularity when it won the gold medal for finest whiskey at the famed 1904 St. Louis World Fair. It is now the top selling American whiskey in the world.

“Breaking Bad’s” Aaron Paul, Zack Beckman at Lucid Road Productions, Stan Spry and Jeff Holland of The Cartel will executive produce alongside Andrew Coville, who will also write the script.

The drama would join WGN’s slate of other scripted dramas that include “Underground” and “Outsiders.” Sadly, it will not pair with the whiskey cocktail-named “Manhattan” or “Salem,” both of which have been canceled.

