Aaron Paul and James Corden Break into ‘The Price is Right’ to Seek Redemption For a Past Gameshow Loss

The "Breaking Bad" star returns to the gameshow after 17 years.

17 years ago, Aaron Paul “suffered the heartbreak of his life.” The year was 2000, and a pre-famed Paul was chosen as a contestant on “The Price is Right.” Unfortunately, the 20-year-old’s heartbreak came when he lost his Showcase Showdown after overbidding on a sports car.

Now years later, the “Breaking Bad” star is seeking redemption by returning to “The Price is Right” and getting a second chance at winning. During “The Late Late Show,” Paul and James Corden broke onto the set and went through the show’s entire process, recreating the experience for the Emmy Award-winning actor.

READ MORE: ‘The Path’: 7 Predictions For Aaron Paul, Michelle Monaghan, and Hugh Dancy in Season 2

After being called on by Corden, Paul outbid the other contestants (including a googly-eyed mop), got the chance to spin the giant wheel and move on to the next round. Though right in the middle of game, Drew Carey showed up and Corden explained what they were doing. To help them out, Carey joined the duo by hosting the Showcase Showdown.

Paul, ready to win what he lost 17 years ago, confidently bid $26,000 on the same sports car. Corden, on the other hand, took depreciation into account and only bid $4,500.

As Carey revealed the amount of the luxury vehicle, the actor’s second chance for glory once again ended in heartbreak.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.