‘Actor Martinez’ Trailer: Mike Ott & Nathan Silver Blur the Line Between Fiction and Reality in New Comedy

The acclaimed indie directors' first collaboration hits theaters March 10.

“Actor Martinez” had its North American premiere at the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival. Now, the comedy from acclaimed indie directors Mike Ott (“Lake Los Angeles”) and Nathan Silver (“Uncertain Terms,” “Stinking Heaven”) is set to debut in theaters March 10.

“Actor Martinez” focuses on Arthur Martinez (played by the actor of the same name), a Denver-area performer who hires two indie filmmakers (Silver and Ott) to make a film with him as the lead. But instead, the filmmakers design a completely different project based on Arthur’s real-life persona, even casting him a girlfriend, actress Lindsay Burdge (“Mistress America,” “The Invitation”), to try to draw out any remaining emotions from Arthur about his ex-wife.

Inspired by Kiarostami’s distinctive style of combining conventional narrative with documentary filmmaking, Silver and Ott deliberately blur the line between fiction and nonfiction, leaving the audience wondering how much of the story is real and how much is scripted. “Actor Martinez” marks the duo’s first collaboration.

“Actor Martinez” hits theaters March 10. It will be available on Video on Demand March 28 and on DVD April 4. Watch the exclusive trailer below.

Check out the artwork for “Actor Martinez”.