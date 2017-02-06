Adam Driver Stars in the First-Ever Live Super Bowl Commercial for Snickers – Watch

The ad was shot during the first commercial break of the third quarter.

Snickers is known for their “you’re not you when you’re hungry” commercials, but this year the candy bar company did something they’ve never done before: a live Super Bowl ad, starring Adam Driver.

The 30-second spot was shot during the first commercial break of the third quarter of the game between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons, making it the showdown’s first-ever live commercial. Check it out below.

READ MORE: Adam Driver To Star In Live Super Bowl Commercial For Snickers — Watch Previews

Ahead of its world premiere, audiences got to see a handful of TV spots featuring a cardboard cutout of the actor auditioning with a horse and a dead cowboy. The 15-second snippets didn’t give much detail on what the actual 30-second live ad would entail, though it did say that it would include Driver with “other less famous actors.”

Snickers has previously made waves with its hilarious Super Bowl advertisements, including the 2015 “Brady Bunch” spot with Danny Trejo as Hungry Marcia and Steve Buscemi as Hungry Jan, as well as with last year’s ad with William DaFoe as a grouchy Marilyn Monroe.

Driver will next be seen in the sixth and final season of “Girls,” premiering February 12, as well as “Logan Lucky” and “Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi.”

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here