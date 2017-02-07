‘Aftermath’ Trailer: Arnold Schwarzenegger Seeks Vengeance in Darren Aronofsky–Produced Thriller — Watch

Scoot McNairy and Maggie Grace co-star.

When he isn’t hosting “The New Celebrity Apprentice” or offering to switch jobs with Donald Trump (if only), Arnold Schwarzenegger does, on occasion, still make movies. The next of these is “Aftermath,” which is directed by Elliott Lester (“Blitz), written by Javier Gullón (“Enemy”) and produced by Darren Aronofsky. Watch the trailer below.

Formerly known as “478,” the film stars the Governator as a bereaved construction foreman mourning the death of his wife and daughter in a plane crash caused by an air-traffic controller (Scoot McNairy). As movie heroes so often do, he takes matters into his own hand and seeks extrajudicial vengeance when the legal system fails him and McNairy’s character goes into hiding.

“I just want to look him in the eye, show him a photograph of my family,” Schwarzenegger says. “I want him to apologize. No one has said that they’re sorry — no one.” Maggie Grace and Martin Donovan co-star in the film, which Lionsgate Premiere will release on April 7.

