‘Akron’ Exclusive Clip: A Midwestern Love Story Between Two Freshman Football Players

Wolfe Video will release the new coming-of-age story on Tuesday, February 7.

The new film “Akron” is a gay coming-of-age love story, but with a refreshing twist: none of its characters are in search of acceptance as they’ve all accepted themselves and have been accepted by their personal communities. The film follows Benny (Matthew Frias) and Christopher (Edmund Donovan), two college freshman who meet while playing football and soon begin a relationship. Soon as their love grows, a past connection involving their mothers comes to light and threatens to tear them apart. Watch an exclusive clip from the film below.

READ MORE: ‘Fire Song’ Exclusive Clip: First Nation LGBT Drama Follows a Closeted Teen In Remote Northern Ontario

The film is written by Brian O’Donnell and directed by O’Donnell and Sasha King. Besides a director, O’Donnell is a playwright and a visual artist. He’s also the co-founder of the Legacy of Voices project, an archive of oral history interviews with gay and lesbian seniors over the age of 70 and currently the executive director of The Calamus Foundation, which oversees the distribution of grants totaling to LGBT support and equal rights organizations.

Meanwhile, King has worked as a film and TV producer for over a decade. Her short film “Nostradamus and Me” won the Galway Festival Best Short Award and awards at the Kerry and NYC Tribeca Film Festivals.

READ MORE: Wolfe Video Donates 100 Lesbian Films to June Mazer Lesbian Archives

“Akron” first premiered at the Seattle Lesbian & Gay Film Festival in 2015. It will be released on Tuesday, February 7 in the U.S. and Canada via Wolfe Video. It will be available on DVD, VOD and across all digital platforms, including iTunes, Vimeo On Demand and WolfeOnDemand.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.