Alec Baldwin’s Trump Is Back to Mess With Foreign Leaders on ‘SNL’

It it just us, or does Steve Bannon look a lot like the Grim Reaper?

Alec Baldwin returned to “Saturday Night Live” for last night’s cold open, which means you should expect a series of angry tweets from Donald Trump any minute now. Rather than Vladimir Putin (Beck Bennett) or Rex Tillerson (John Goodman), this time he was joined by Steve Bannon (Mikey Day), who bears a striking resemblance to the Grim Reaper and is clearly pulling all the so-called president’s strings. Watch below.

READ MORE: ‘Saturday Night Live’ Review: Kristen Stewart Has A Message For President Trump

It’s Grim Bannon who advises Trump to call the Prime Minister of Australia despite how woefully unprepared he is to do so, leading Trump to end the conversation by angrily telling Malcolm Turnbull to “prepare to go to war” — which is, of course, also how he ends his disastrous chats with the leaders of Mexico (who refuses to pay for the wall) and Germany (who misses Obama oh so much).

One head of state who doesn’t take so kindly to Trump’s impotent rage is Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe: “I will rip out your spine and drink from your skull!” he warns Trump. “You cannot even walk down stairs, you little white bitch! Don’t you ever call Zimbabwe again!”

READ MORE: Kristen Stewart and Vanessa Bayer Head to Cannes in Super Bowl–Themed ‘SNL’ Skit — Watch

Also touched on: the fictional Bowling Green Massacre, the fact that Trump and his advisers don’t seem to know who Frederick Douglass was and, of course, last month’s sparsely attended inauguration.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.