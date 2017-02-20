How Alfred Hitchcock, ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ and More Influenced Wes Anderson — Watch

We won’t see “Isle of Dogs” until sometime next year, but there are still plenty of Wes Anderson movies to rewatch in the meantime. Vimeo user Candice Drouet has put together a brief video detailing some of the idiosyncratic writer/director’s influences. Avail yourself of it below.
A number of scenes from Anderson’s films are shown side-by-side with their influences: A train sequence from “The Grand Budapest Hotel” bears a strong resemblance to one in Alfred Hitchcock’s “The 39 Steps,” for instance, while a sequence that finds Willem Dafoe riding a motorcycle in goggles was clearly inspired by “Lawrence of Arabia.”
Also featured: “Torn Curtain,” “Vertigo,” “The Red Shoes,” “Kes,” “Now, Voyager,” “Orange and Yellow,” “Moonrise,” “Eyes Wide Shut,” “The Honeymoon Killers,” “Summer with Monika,” “Pather Panchali” and “Before Sunrise.”