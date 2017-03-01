‘Alien: Convenant’ Trailer: Ridley Scott Unleashes Extraterrestrial Hell On A New Crew

In space, no one can hear you scream. In the "Alien: Covenant" official trailer, the only thing you can hear are screams.

20th Century Fox has been touting “Alien: Covenant” as Ridley Scott returning the franchise to its horror roots, and that certainly comes across in the official trailer. It only takes a couple seconds for beautiful shots of a foreign planet and pretty-faced explorers to descend into non-stop extraterrestrial hell.

The plot of “Alien: Covenant” also comes more into focus in the new promo. It seems the crew of the spaceship Covenant, which includes the likes of Katherine Waterston, Danny McBride, Carmen Ejogo and more, are exploring a planet when they come across the fallen spaceship from “Prometheus.” It’s in this vessel where the legendary Xenomorph is waiting to be unleashed.

“Alien: Covenant” is set for release May 19. Watch the gruesome new trailer below, which will screen in front of “Logan” in theaters this weekend.

