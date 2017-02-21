‘Alien: Covenant’ Cast Assembles In New Look at Ridley Scott’s Much-Hyped Sequel

Michael Fassbender, Noomi Rapace, and Guy Pearce return to headline the next installment of the sci-fi franchise.

Ridley Scott’s latest addition to the franchise he created more than forty years ago, “Alien: Covenant” doesn’t hit theaters until May 18th, but 20th Century Fox has released a new photo of the star-studded crew in the meantime. The studio will also air a sneak peek of the sci-fi thriller during FX’s broadcast of Noah Hawley’s critically acclaimed “Legion.”

The original “Alien” has a long list of sequels and prequels, most recently 2012’s “Prometheus,” which drew mixed reactions from fans and critics alike. “Covenant” picks up where “Prometheus” left off, with Michael Fassbender, Noomi Rapace, and Guy Pearce returning to their roles. Rounding out the cast of “Covenant” are James Franco, Amy Seimetz, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Demián Bichir, Carmen Ejogo, and, Jussie Smollett.

READ MORE: ‘Alien: Covenant’ Trailer: Michael Fassbender and Noomi Rapace Return to Answer Questions — and Raise New Ones

The trailer, which dropped on Christmas day, promises plenty thrills worth of the franchise. From the film’s description, we know that the title refers to the name of the colony ship Covenant, which is bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy. When the crew discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, it turns out to be a dark, dangerous world. Uncovering a threat beyond their imagination, they must attempt a harrowing escape.

Take a look at the crew of “Alien: Covenant,” assembled in a newly released photo:

20th Century Fox

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.