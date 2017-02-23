‘Alien: Covenant’ Prologue: Watch the Five-Minute Short Film Starring James Franco and the Full Cast

Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride and more of the cast party during the calm before the storm.

“Alien: Covenant,” one of the summer’s most anticipated blockbusters, has revealed a tantalizing sneak peek of the cast via a five-minute prologue, which shows a jovial spaceship crew shooting the shit before the inevitable mayhem we all know and love from the “Alien” franchise.

Titled “Prologue: Last Supper,” the crew is all coupled up and enjoying some last-minute debauchery before they head off to parts unknown. Even though the scene is loose enough to justify leaving it out of the theatrical cut, it’s a great showcase for the easygoing energy between cast members, including charming performances from a sleepy James Franco, a drunken Danny McBride, android bro Michael Fassbender, and Ripley archetype Katherine Waterston.

READ MORE: ‘Alien: Covenant’ First Footage: Fox Debuts Terrifying, Visceral New Look at Ridley Scott’s Sequel

While things are jovial, there is a nice sense of dread as the crew gets ready for cryosleep, including a jarring choking incident at the dinner table. But mostly it’s hard not to imagine the gathering as lambs headed for the slaughter — just like every “Alien” chapter before it. Certainly the film’s wonderfully gruesome teaser trailer sets the stage for some serious mayhem.

The clip was helmed by “Morgan” director Luke Scott, whose father Ridley Scott is directing “Alien: Covenant.” The short itself was “conceived by” Ridley Scott and 3AM.

“Alien: Covenant” comes out on May 19. Watch “Prologue: Last Supper” below:

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.