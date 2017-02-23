‘Katrina: American Crime Story’: Matthew Broderick Joins Cast Alongside Annette Bening

The sequel to Ryan Murphy's Emmy-winning limited series, "American Crime Story," has added Matthew Broderick to the "Katrina" cast.

“American Crime Story” has recruited another beloved star for its highly anticipated new season. Matthew Broderick, who’s been out and about supporting Kenneth Lonergan’s “Manchester by the Sea,” has been cast as FEMA director Michael D. Brown.

Brown was in charge of the federal disaster response to Hurricane Katrina, but resigned following the controversy surrounding his handling of the costliest national disaster in United States history.

Broderick joins Annette Bening in the cast of what’s now officially being called “Katrina: American Horror Story.” Bening, who was snubbed at the Oscars this year for her recent role in “20th Century Women,” will be playing Kathleen Blanco, the governor of Louisiana during Hurricane Katrina. Blanco continued serving after the disaster, but did not seek re-election when her term was up.

READ MORE: ‘When We Rise’ Review: Why Dustin Lance Black, Gus Van Sant, and Dee Rees’ Miniseries Should Have Been a Movie

A two-time Tony winner, Broderick can currently be seen in “Manchester by the Sea” and Warren Beatty’s “Rules Don’t Apply.” His next film is “Look Away,” alongside Chloe Sevigny and Aidan Turner. Though a lauded actor of the stage and screen, Broderick will be in competition with himself in his return to TV: The actor’s last two onscreen appearances came in very memorable episodes of “Louie” and “30 Rock.” Good luck topping those, Mr. Broderick.

No release date has been set for “Katrina: American Crime Story.” The first installment, “The People v. O.J. Simpson,” was nominated for 22 Emmy Awards and won nine, including Outstanding Limited Series. “The People v. O.J. Simpson” went on to tally an incredible number of trophies, including two Golden Globe Awards, four Critics’ Choice Awards, the WGA Award for Best Adapted Long Form, as well as being named an AFI Television Program of the Year.

Stay on top of the latest TV news! Sign up for our TV email newsletter here.