American Gods’ First Look: Mr. Wednesday and Shadow Moon Begin Their Road Trip Into Weirdness

Buckle up because Starz is revving up for its “American Gods” premiere this spring.

The network announced the series will be released on April 30 and also released a first look at key art from the series. The image features the mysterious Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane) with his bodyguard and traveling partner Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle), an ex-con who’s at loose ends after his wife’s death.

In the world of novelist Neil Gaiman, who wrote the international best seller on which this series is based, it’s the strength of people’s belief that give the gods strength, but these days people are worshipping New Gods: technology, celebrity, and media, among other things.

Mr. Wedensday and Shadow Moon are on a cross-country road trip with big goals, to reclaim the lost glory of the Old Gods because if you haven’t guessed already, Mr. Wednesday is a pretty big deal in the old world. (Hint: Look up the origins of “Wednesday.”) In the poster, they’re joined on the side by a white buffalo, a nod to the Americana that is referenced in the novel. Here’s a different look at the poster:

The series from Bryan Fuller and Michael Green also stars Emily Browning, Pablo Schreiber, Crispin Glover, Betide Badaki, Bruce Langley, Orlando Jones, Jonathan Tucker, and Betty Gilpin. Additional cast members include Gillian Anderson, Kristin Chenoweth, Dane Cook, Cloris Leachman, Zorya Vechmyaya, Peter Stormare, Chris Obi, Demore Barnes, Corbin Bernsen, and Mousa Kraish.

Before the network premiere, “American Gods” will make its world premiere on March 11 in Austin at SXSW, followed by a Q&A moderated by KCRW’s Elvis Mitchell. The showrunners and cast will also participate.

“American Gods” premieres Sunday, April 30 at 9 p.m. on Starz. Check out the trailer below.

