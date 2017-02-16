‘American Horror Story’ Election? Ryan Murphy Reveals New Theme for Season 7

All the jokes you made in November are about to come true...again.

First, we joked about Donald Trump becoming president. Then, we joked that his win was 2016’s real American horror story. Now, Ryan Murphy is doing what he does best: taking our jokes and turning them into terrifying TV.

In an interview on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” the producer, writer, director, and creator of “American Horror Story” was asked if he had any news to share about the upcoming season.

“Well, I don’t have a title,” Murphy said. “But the season that we begin shooting in June is going to be about the election that we just went through.”

Cohen, surprised, almost cut to the next segment, but followed up by asking if there would be a Donald Trump character in the new season.

“Maybe,” Murphy responded.

“American Horror Story” made a lot of noise last season by keeping its theme secret until the first episode premiered. Trailers didn’t show any footage from the season, and there weren’t even any episodic photos released prior to the debut. Instead, FX released a series of teasers hinting at the theme, which turned out to be the lost colony of Roanoke.

At the TCAs in January, Murphy said it wasn’t likely they’d follow a similar strategy for Season 7.

“I don’t know that we’d do [a big reveal] again,” Murphy said. “Maybe we would release [hints] earlier. I just started writing it. I haven’t decided how to do it yet.”

Themes for past seasons were revealed during “American Horror Story” panels at Paleyfest, a Los Angeles-based celebration of television. Murphy will return to the festival on March 26, closing out the 2017 edition, but fans will have to show up for a new surprise this year.

Watch the full interview below. “American Horror Story” Season 7 is expected to debut in the fall.

