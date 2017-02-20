‘Krisha’ Sweeps the First-Ever American Independent Film Awards

Trey Edward Shults' acclaimed debut won four different awards, including Best Film.

“Krisha” was the big winner at the inaugural American Independent Film Awards, taking home the prizes for Best Film, Director (Trey Edward Shults), Original Screenplay (Shults) and Lead Performance (Krisha Fairchild). Anna Rose Holmer’s “The Fits” was the Best Film runner-up and was nominated in 12 different categories, while Robert Greene won two different awards for “Kate Plays Christine.”

The AIFA’s voting body consists of festival programmers and film critics, who cast their ballots in 14 different categories online. Full results below.

READ MORE: ‘It Comes at Night’ Teaser Trailer: The Director of ‘Krisha’ Returns with More Psychological Madness

Best Film

10) “White Girl” (Elizabeth Wood)

09) “Always Shine” (Sophia Takal)

08) “The Other Side” (Roberto Minervini)

07) “Henry Gamble’s Birthday Party” (Stephen Cone)

06) “The Eyes of My Mother” (Nicolas Pesce)

05) “Little Sister” (Zach Clark)

04) “The Invitation” (Karyn Kusama)

03) “Kate Plays Christine” (Robert Greene)

02) “The Fits” (Anna Rose Holmer)

01) “Krisha” (Trey Edward Shults)

Best Director

Trey Edward Shults, “Krisha”

Best Original Screenplay

Trey Edward Shults, “Krisha”

Best Improvisational Screenplay

“Kate Plays Christine”

Best Lead Performance

Krisha Fairchild, “Krisha”

Best Supporting Performance

Molly Shannon, “Other People”

READ MORE: John Waters’ 2016 Top 10 List Includes ‘Krsisha,’ ‘Everybody Wants Some!!’ and More Indie Favorites

Oscilloscope

Best Cinematographer

Paul Yee, “The Fits”

Best Editor

Robert Greene, “Kate Plays Christine”

Best Costume Design

Christina Blackaller, “The Greasy Strangler”

Best Production Design

Sam Hensen, “The Eyes of My Mother”

Best Hair & Makeup

Michelle Sfarzo, “The Greasy Strangler”

Best Score

Brian McOmber, “Krisha”

The NoBudge Film Award

“Fort Buchanan” (Benjamin Crotty)

The Michael Cimino Best Film Award (films with a budget between $1 – $3 million)

Winner: “The Love Witch” (Anna Biller)

Runner up: “Certain Women” (Kelly Reichardt)