‘America’s Got Talent’: Nick Cannon Announces He’s Leaving Show After Uproar Over Comedy Special

After hosting eight seasons of “America’s Got Talent,” a disheartened Nick Cannon has announced he is leaving the popular NBC series, due to recent backlash to another one of his entertainment endeavors. Cannon’s comedy special “Stand Up, Don’t Shoot” aired on Showtime this past Friday, and it features Cannon commenting on racial disparities through his comedy. Per Cannon, NBC didn’t find much to laugh about, to the point that Cannon began to hear rumors that he was going to be fired from his “Talent” post.

Deadline reports that after Cannon learned of the possibility of his termination, he took to both Instagram and Facebook to comment, writing: “After days of deliberating over some extremely disappointing news that I was being threatened with termination by Executives because of a comedy special that was only intended to bring communities closer together, I was to be punished for a joke.”

He added, “This has weighed heavy on my spirit. It was brought to my attention by my “team” that NBC believed that I was in breach of contract because I had disparaged their brand. In my defense, I would ask how so? Or is this just another way to silence and control an outspoken voice who often battles the establishment.”

Per Deadline, “what Cannon is referring to is a standard clause in most employment contracts that does not allow an employee to disparage the company they work for.”

Cannon added, “I find myself in a dark place having to make a decision that I wish I didn’t have to, but as a man, an artist, and a voice for my community I will not be silenced, controlled or treated like a piece of property. There is no amount of money worth my dignity or my integrity.”

The entertainer continued, “I have loved hosting AMERICAS GOT TALENT for the last 8 seasons, watching talented, brave, and courageous Americans accomplish their dreams in front of millions has been nothing but a joy, and everyone has been a pleasure to work with but my soul won’t allow me to be in business with corporations that attempt to frown on freedom of speech, censor artists, and question cultural choices.”

Interested in hearing what was exactly said? Check out the trailer for “Stand Up, Don’t Shoot” which is currently available on Showtime.

