Oscars Best Picture Nominees Get Dazzling Alternative Posters Inspired By Andy Warhol And Other Pop Artists

To mark the 30th anniversary of Andy Warhol’s death, the designers over at Shutterstock have released an eye-catching array of re-imagined posters for the nine films nominated for Best Picture by the Academy, as part of their annual Oscar Pop! poster series.

Using only images taken from Shutterstock, each poster is inspired by a different pop artist, and riffs on motifs from the films’ original posters. This colorful eye candy is sure to get you in the mood for Sunday night. Check out the posters, with commentary from the designers below:

“Moonlight” (Artist Inspiration: Peter Blake) “The film is split into three chapters in Chiron’s life, so I incorporated Peter Blake’s use of grids, as well as simplified imagery, to represent the forces that shaped his life.” — Kate Crotty.

Manchester by the Sea (Artist Inspiration: Ed Ruscha) “The two Ruscha-like drawings represent Manchester by the Sea’s multiple timelines —the top illustrates the foreshadowing of the film’s climax and the lower portion reflects the quiet heartbreak of its aftermath.” — Eric Sams

Lion (Artist Inspiration: Bruce Gray) “[The film’s] sense of chaos and fragmentation reminded me of Bruce Gray’s work. I matched the segmented circles from Gray’s paintings with a key element from Lion, the Jalebi, an Indian dessert that triggered memories of home for Saroo.” — Flo Lau

La La Land (Artist Inspiration: Eduardo Paolozzi) “I felt the colorful collage work of Eduardo Paolozzi matched this feeling of old and

new. Just like the film, his work has a feeling of energy and fantasy with serious undertones.” — Abbey Katz

Hidden Figures (Artist Inspiration: Idelle Weber) “[The film] made me think of another woman in the 1960s whose work went unrecognized because of discrimination – the artist Idelle Weber. I used her signature silhouette style to frame the characters in the film.” — Alice Li

Hell or High Water (Artist Inspiration: Robert Rauschenberg) “Like Robert Rauschenberg’s“ combines,” the film has a strong undercurrent of political references and often makes unexpected comparisons between the socio-political climate of the past and present.” — Michael Wong

Hacksaw Ridge (Artist Inspiration: Richard Hamilton) “Inspired by Richard Hamilton’s style, I gave each piece a cutout aesthetic and substituted the real soldiers for toys.” — Brandon Lee

Fences (Artist Inspiration: Andy Warhol) “Watching ‘Fences,’ I was struck by the frequent presence of a tethered baseball; it seemed to act as a symbol for unfulfilled dreams and stunted potential. I recreated it in the style of Andy Warhol’s gun series. That series was a commentary on culture and mortality, which seemed like a good fit for this poignant film.” — Terrence Morash

Arrival (Artist Inspiration: Roy Lichtenstein) “I love Lichtenstein’s comic style and bold colors, and I used it to bring a totally different perspective to ‘Arrival’ by adding a sense of fun. I made Amy Adams’ character into one of Lichtenstein’s heroines, trying to make sense of her extraordinary situation.” — Alice Lee

