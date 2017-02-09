‘Angie Tribeca’ Season 3 Teaser: Rashida Jones Tracks Down a Serial Killer in the Big Easy — Watch

The satirical comedy returns this April.

“Angie Tribeca” doesn’t waste much time. The satirical police procedural starring Rashida Jones in the title role has already aired two seasons just a year after first debut and will soon premiere its third. TBS has just released a teaser for the upcoming season, which is set to begin in a couple months. Watch the teaser below.

Angie and her team of detectives’ latest case takes them to New Orleans to hunt down a serial killer, but upon arriving they’re met instead by humidity and gumbo. Not helping matters: The fact that, shortly after catching his trail, Angie may or may not develop feelings for him. A host of guest stars are making appearances this season: Ernie Hudson, Chris Pine, Natalie Portman, Michelle Dockery, Niecy Nash, Jack McBrayer, Rob Riggle, Heather Graham, Ed Helms, Mary McCormack.

Hayes MacArthur, Jere Burns and Deon Cole co-star in the show, which was created by Steve and Nancy Carell. The third season — which, like the first two, will consist of 10 episodes — premieres on TBS on April 10.

