‘Anne of Green Gables’ Reboot Teaser: Get Your First Look at Netflix’s Newest Ginger

“Anne,” the adaptation of the beloved children’s book, will be released in May.

Canada’s pluckiest heroine is in good company at Netflix.

In a clever teaser for “Anne,” an adaptation of L.M. Montgomery’s beloved “Anne of Green Gables” series, the famous literary orphan (Amybeth McNulty) joins the streaming service’s squad of redheaded stars. Ranging from the “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’s” Kimmy to Barb from “Stranger Things,” it’s clear that red will get you ahead at Neflix.

Set in Prince Edward Island in the late 1890s, “Anne” tells the story of the abused orphan who mistakenly gets sent to live with an aging brother and sister. Over time, her irrepressible ways and imaginative mind win Marilla (Geraldine James) and Matthew Cuthbert (R.H. Thomson) over.

Our first glimpse of Anne “with an ‘E’” Shirley is all that we could have wished for: She’s freckled, ginger, happy and a little quick to anger when it comes to a certain mouthy classmate. But he had it coming!

Watch the teaser below for the Green Gables goodness.

The eight-part series “Anne” will be released on Friday, May 12 on Netflix.

