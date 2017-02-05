Annie Awards: ‘Zootopia,’ ‘The Red Turtle’ Take Animated Feature, Indie Honors

Disney's Oscar frontrunner, "Zootopia," and Michael Dudok de Wit's Oscar-nominated "The Red Turtle" were the big animation winners Saturday night.

“Zootopia,” Disney’s zeitgeist-grabbing, Oscar frontrunner, took best animated feature honors Saturday at ASIFA-Hollywood’s 44th Annie Awards, at UCLA’s Royce Hall. The Studio Ghibli co-production, “The Red Turtle,” meanwhile, won best indie feature.

Overall, “Zootopia” grabbed six Annies, which also included directing (Byron Howard & Rich Moore), writing (Jared Bush & Phil Johnston), storyboarding, character design, and voice acting (Jason Bateman).

Laika’s stop-motion “Kubo and the Two Strings” earned three awards (character animation, production design, and editorial), along with Guillermo del Toro’s “Trollhunters,” the DreamWorks/Netflix series (character design, character animation, and storyboarding), and the “Pearl” VR short from Google Spotlight. Within TV/Broadcasting, the Oscar contender took direction (Oscar winner Patrick Osborne), production design, and music.

Disney’s “Moana” was the other big feature winner, collecting two Annies for animated effects and voice acting (Auli’i Cravalho, who tied with Bateman).

Other honors went to Pixar’s lovely, Oscar-contending short; “Piper,” VFX-favorite “The Jungle Book” (live-action character animation); Marvel’s “Doctor Strange” (animated effects for “Mirror Dimension”); “The Little Prince” (music from Hans Zimmer, Richard Harvey, and Camille); and the Oscar-contending short, “Pear Cider and Cigarettes” (for special production).

Other TV winners included Fox’s “Bob’s Burgers,” Cartoon Network’s “Adventure Time,” and Amazon’s “Tumble Leaf.”

The Ub Iwerks Award went to Google Spotlight’s Virtual Reality Platform for technical advancement; “Life, Animated,” the Oscar-nominated doc about Disney animation’s impact on a young autistic man’s journey, received the Special Achievement Award; and the June Foray Award went to Bill & Sue Kroyer for their career-long benevolent, public-spirited influence within the animation community.

The complete Annie Awards are available at the ASIFA-Hollywood website.

