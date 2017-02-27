Watch Antoine Fuqua and Marc Forster’s Short Films That Premiered During the 2017 Academy Awards

Each minute-long ad was based around the idea that “every receipt tells a story.”

During Sunday night’s broadcast of the 89th Academy Awards, viewers were treated to a series of short films directed by Antoine Fuqua (“Training Day,” “The Magnificent Seven”), Marc Forster (“Monster’s Ball,” “World War Z”) and Seth Rogen and his writing-directing partner Evan Goldberg (“The Interview” “Preacher”). Sponsored by Walmart, each commercial was based around the idea that “every receipt tells a story.”

Each director was tasked with creating a minute-long short film based on a shopping receipt containing six items: bananas, paper towels, batteries, scooter, wrapping paper and a video baby monitor. In Rogen and Goldberg’s short, “Bananas Town,” a normal school day turns into an impromptu song-and-dance number.

Meanwhile, Fuqua created an out-of this world experience in his short, titled “The Gift.” And Forster’s “Lost & Found” takes viewers to a whole new world that features fantasy, robots and a cute little pig. Watch Fuqua and Forster’s short films below.

