‘Archer’ Season 8 Trailer: Adam Reed’s Spies Go Noir in ‘Dreamland’

The imaginative new season of the animated spy sitcom premieres April 5 on FXX.

“Archer” has reinvented itself once again. The adult animated spy sitcom returns for its eighth season on April 5, this time on FXX. But for this installment, the Adam Reed-created series goes full-blown noir and takes viewers to the 1940s and an imaginary place called Dreamland.

READ MORE: ‘Archer’ Season 8 Teaser Trailer Takes Viewers to 1920’s ‘Dreamland’

Season 7 saw Sterling Archer and his crew move to Los Angeles to start their own private detective agency. The season finale made it seem like Archer had died. But in season 8, the egotistic detective is alive, though in a coma. Dubbed “Archer: Dreamland,” this new installment takes place in Archer’s head, while he’s still in a coma.

“We’re doing a departure from the norm. I think it’s the most different thing that we’ve done,” Reed told attendees at the series’ Comic-Con panel back in July. “It’s going to be even more serialized than we’ve done in the past.”

READ MORE: ‘The Leftovers’ Season 3 Trailer: One of the Best Shows on TV Returns More Nihilistic Than Ever

Reed also revealed that “Archer is meeting all these characters for the first time in the first episode.” Executive producer Matt Thompson added, “All the characters have changed, but they haven’t changed. It’s really exciting to see Archer walk in and meet Lana for the first time.”

Season eight of “Archer” premieres Wednesday, April 5 at 10pm on FXX. Watch the new official trailer below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.