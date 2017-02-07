‘Art-House America’ Clip: Criterion Channel and FilmStruck Showcase Legendary Movie Venues Around the US

The first venue to be highlighted is Manhattan's Walter Reade Theater at the Film Society of Lincoln Center.

For decades, cinephiles have gathered at arthouses and film institutions to discuss the latest movies, directors, productions and more. Now, FilmStruck and Criterion Channel are showcasing legendary venues around that country that “continue to carry the torch for film culture,” in a new original program titled “Art-House America.”

Each episode in the series will spotlight one theater and pair “a new documentary that charts the institution’s history with films handpicked by its curators,” according to the release. The first venue to be highlighted is Manhattan’s Walter Reade Theater at the Film Society of Lincoln Center, which has long been home to an eclectic, forward-thinking repertory program and the New York Film Festival.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, a clip from the episode features Richard Peña, former director of programming, talking about the challenges and successes his team experienced during the program’s early years. It also shows rare archival footage with legendary critic Andrew Sarris discussing the auteur theory and Martin Scorsese in conversation with current New York Film Festival director Kent Jones. Check it out below.

Upcoming venues that will be featured include the Northwest Film Forum in Seattle, the Belcourt Theater in Nashville and the Gold Town Nickelodeon in Juneau.

