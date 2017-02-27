Amazon’s Audible App Oscar TV Spots Feature Celebrities Reading Classic Literature — Watch

Alan Cumming, Zachary Quinto and Claire Danes are among the readers.

Last night during the commercial breaks of the Oscars, there were several TV spots featuring celebrities reading sound bites for Audible, an Amazon company. Below, watch Jim Dale reading an excerpt from “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” as part of the ad campaign.

The Audible app helps you discover books ranging from any genre. You can follow channels of books that can direct you towards something you might be interested in hearing next; AmazonPrime members get to stream free, unlimited listening to Audible Channels.

There are a few Oscar TV Spots of celebrities reading excerpts from books. Some include:

Alan Cumming reading “Picture of Dorian Gray” & “Lord of the Rings”

Zachary Quinto reading “1984”

Mike Colter reading “To Kill a Mockingbird”

Claire Danes reading “Les Miserables”

Jim Dale reading “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”

