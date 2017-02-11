‘Avengers: Infinity War’: First Footage Teases Marvel’s Biggest All-Star Team-Up Yet — Watch

Chris Pratt's Star Lord and Tom Holland's Spider-Man make a special appearance.

“Avengers: Infinity War” is shaping up to be the ultimate superhero reunion that fans have been waiting for. Production is officially underway on the next film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and with it comes the first glimpse – and confirmation – that the Guardians of the Galaxy and Spider-Man will battle alongside Iron Man, Captain America and the rest of the superhero clan.

In a behind-the-scenes video shared by Marvel, Robert Downey Jr. is seen with “Guardian’s” Star-Lord Chris Pratt and the new webslinger Tom Holland on set at the Pinewood Studios in Atlanta, talking about how excited they are to be working together.

The clip also features snippets of scenes with Mark Ruffalo, as well the first glimpse at Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) infamous Infinity Gauntlet.

“Avengers: Infinity War’ is the culmination of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe as started in May of 2008 with the release of ‘Iron Man,’ and it is really an unprecedented culmination of a series of films, interlinked together,” producer Kevin Feige says in the video. “We know they’re gonna face Thanos, we’ve been setting that up since ‘Avengers.’ How do you do that in a way that is unexpected, that pits the Avengers against somebody who is more powerful than anyone they’ve ever faced, and make them completely unprepared to face them? Well, you tear them apart, which is why we did ‘Civil War’ before ‘Infinity.’”

Downey Jr. also shared a Facebook live video from the set on Friday night, which was filmed by Holland and features a cameo from Pratt. Check out the video below.

“Avengers: Infinity War,” directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, arrives in theaters on May 2018.

