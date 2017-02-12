How the BAFTAs Affect the 2017 Oscar Race

There will be inevitable overlaps between the BAFTAs and the Oscars, but the two awards shows are very different.

There are several things to keep in mind about Sunday’s BAFTA Awards in London. First, these are British awards, and they favor their own. For example, the outstanding British Film, Ken Loach’s Cannes Palme d’Or winner “I, Daniel Blake,” wasn’t nominated for any Oscars, nor was BAFTA Best Actress candidate Emily Blunt, who is British. And the BAFTAs’ love for “Nocturnal Animals” — which earned nine BAFTA nominations — was not shared by Academy voters, who only recognized American Michael Shannon, not Brit Aaron-Taylor Johnson, in the Supporting Actor category.

Photo by David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

On Sunday, Britain’s own Dev Patel won Best Supporting Actor for “Lion,” which is unlikely to repeat at the Oscars. But “La La Land” will undoubtedly win its five BAFTA-winning categories on Oscar night, and more: Picture, Director Damien Chazelle, Actress Emma Stone, Cinematography Linus Sandgren, and Original Score Justin Hurwitz.

And we will see repeats of such acceptance sentiments as Stone’s, who told London’s Royal Albert Hall that creativity “can transcend borders and make people feel less alone.”

Photo by James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

In the Best Actor category, “Manchester By the Sea” BAFTA-winner Casey Affleck wasn’t competing with “Fences” director-star Denzel Washington, who shockingly wasn’t nominated. (Dubbed #BAFTAs-so-white this year, the BAFTAs, like the Academy, are trying to diversify their ranks.) So while Affleck gains momentum from this win, the race against Washington for the Oscar is still on. (For his part, Washington gave a rousing acceptance speech at the NAACP Image Awards.) BAFTA-winner Kenneth Lonergan is expected to win again at the Oscars for Original Screenplay for “Manchester.”

Photo by James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

But shut out by BAFTA was Barry Jenkins’ “Moonlight,” which competed against Lonergan (as it does at the Writers Guild), for Original Screenplay, but is nominated for eight Oscars including Adapted Screenplay. That category went to Australian writer Luke Davies for “Lion.” The USC Scripter Awards, however, which have accurately predicted Adapted Screenplay for the last six years, gave their adapted award to “Moonlight.”

Respected thespian Viola Davis continues to sweep all awards for her role in “Fences,” and that’s not going to stop at the Academy Awards.

Winning Best Documentary was Ava DuVernay’s exploration of race in America, “13th,” which was not competing with expected Oscar-winner “O.J.: Made in America.” Laika’s Japanese-flavored stop-motion “Kubo and the Two Strings” beat Oscar-frontrunner “Zootopia” for Animated Film. Film Not in the English Language was won by last year’s Oscar-winner, Hungarian holocaust drama, “Son of Saul.”

While many have predicted a “La La Land” sweep among the tech categories, BAFTA chose to spread the love. “Jackie” won Costume Design, “The Jungle Book” took Special Visual Effects, “Arrival” nabbed Sound and “Hacksaw Ridge” scored Editing, while made-in-Britain “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” collected Production Design and British director Stephen Frears’ “Florence Foster Jenkins” grabbed Make Up and Hair.

The full list of winners below:

Best film

La La Land

Best British film

I, Daniel Blake

Best film not in the English language

Son of Saul

Best documentary

13th

Best animated film

Kubo and the Two Strings

Best director

Damien Chazelle (“La La Land”)

Best original screenplay

Manchester by the Sea

Best adapted screenplay

Lion

Best actor

Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)

Best actress

Emma Stone (La La Land)

Best supporting actor

Dev Patel (Lion)

Best supporting actress

Viola Davis (Fences)

Best original music

La La Land

Best cinematography

La La Land

Best editing

Hacksaw Ridge

Best production design

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Best costume design

Jackie

Best make up & hair

Florence Foster Jenkins

Best sound

Arrival

Best special visual effects

The Jungle Book

EE Rising Star award

Tom Holland