How the BAFTAs Affect the 2017 Oscar Race

There are several things to keep in mind about Sunday’s BAFTA Awards in London. First, these are British awards, and they favor their own. For example, the outstanding British Film, Ken Loach’s Cannes Palme d’Or winner “I, Daniel Blake,” wasn’t nominated for any Oscars, nor was BAFTA Best Actress candidate Emily Blunt, who is British. And the BAFTAs’ love for “Nocturnal Animals” — which earned nine BAFTA nominations — was not shared by Academy voters, who only recognized American Michael Shannon, not Brit Aaron-Taylor Johnson, in the Supporting Actor category.
On Sunday, Britain’s own Dev Patel won Best Supporting Actor for “Lion,” which is unlikely to repeat at the Oscars. But “La La Land” will undoubtedly win its five BAFTA-winning categories on Oscar night, and more: Picture, Director Damien Chazelle, Actress Emma Stone, Cinematography Linus Sandgren, and Original Score Justin Hurwitz.
And we will see repeats of such acceptance sentiments as Stone’s, who told London’s Royal Albert Hall that creativity “can transcend borders and make people feel less alone.”
In the Best Actor category, “Manchester By the Sea” BAFTA-winner Casey Affleck wasn’t competing with “Fences” director-star Denzel Washington, who shockingly wasn’t nominated. (Dubbed #BAFTAs-so-white this year, the BAFTAs, like the Academy, are trying to diversify their ranks.) So while Affleck gains momentum from this win, the race against Washington for the Oscar is still on. (For his part, Washington gave a rousing acceptance speech at the NAACP Image Awards.) BAFTA-winner Kenneth Lonergan is expected to win again at the Oscars for Original Screenplay for “Manchester.”
But shut out by BAFTA was Barry Jenkins’ “Moonlight,” which competed against Lonergan (as it does at the Writers Guild), for Original Screenplay, but is nominated for eight Oscars including Adapted Screenplay. That category went to Australian writer Luke Davies for “Lion.” The USC Scripter Awards, however, which have accurately predicted Adapted Screenplay for the last six years, gave their adapted award to “Moonlight.”
Respected thespian Viola Davis continues to sweep all awards for her role in “Fences,” and that’s not going to stop at the Academy Awards.
Winning Best Documentary was Ava DuVernay’s exploration of race in America, “13th,” which was not competing with expected Oscar-winner “O.J.: Made in America.” Laika’s Japanese-flavored stop-motion “Kubo and the Two Strings” beat Oscar-frontrunner “Zootopia” for Animated Film. Film Not in the English Language was won by last year’s Oscar-winner, Hungarian holocaust drama, “Son of Saul.”
While many have predicted a “La La Land” sweep among the tech categories, BAFTA chose to spread the love. “Jackie” won Costume Design, “The Jungle Book” took Special Visual Effects, “Arrival” nabbed Sound and “Hacksaw Ridge” scored Editing, while made-in-Britain “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” collected Production Design and British director Stephen Frears’ “Florence Foster Jenkins” grabbed Make Up and Hair.
The full list of winners below:
Best film
La La Land
Best British film
I, Daniel Blake
Best film not in the English language
Son of Saul
Best documentary
13th
Best animated film
Kubo and the Two Strings
Best director
Damien Chazelle (“La La Land”)
Best original screenplay
Manchester by the Sea
Best adapted screenplay
Lion
Best actor
Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)
Best actress
Emma Stone (La La Land)
Best supporting actor
Dev Patel (Lion)
Best supporting actress
Viola Davis (Fences)
Best original music
La La Land
Best cinematography
La La Land
Best editing
Hacksaw Ridge
Best production design
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Best costume design
Jackie
Best make up & hair
Florence Foster Jenkins
Best sound
Arrival
Best special visual effects
The Jungle Book
EE Rising Star award
Tom Holland
