‘Bananas Town’: Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg Co-Direct Short Film Sponsored by Walmart — Watch

The minute-long spot will air as a commercial during the Academy Awards.

The Academy Awards aren’t known for their commercials the way the Super Bowl is, but that may change somewhat this year. Walmart has partnered with Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg, Antoine Fuqua and Marc Forster on a series of short films set to premiere during this Sunday’s broadcast, with each ad based around the idea that “every receipt tells a story.” Watch Rogen & Goldberg’s contribution to the project below.

The directors are tasked with using a receipt for everyday items — bananas, paper towels, batteries, a scooter, wrapping paper and a video baby monitor — as the basis of their short. In the case of “Bananas Town,” a normal school day turns into an impromptu song-and-dance number. Apparently the musical bent of “Sausage Party” wasn’t a one-off for the frequent collaborators.

With lyrics consisting of nothing but the items listed on the receipt, the video finds different groups singing about each item and meeting the challenge of creating something out of nothing. Watch below.

