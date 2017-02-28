‘Barbecue’ Exclusive Teaser Trailer and Poster: SXSW Documentary Premiere Is Cooking Up Something Tasty and Informative — Watch

The film will bow, appropriately enough, at next month's Austin-set festival.

This one is smoking — literally.

There’s probably no better festival on earth more deliciously equipped to debut a film all about the art and craft of barbecuing than Austin, Texas’ own SXSW, and fortunately for fans of both movies and meat, that’s exactly where Matthew Salleh’s appropriately titled “Barbecue” is making its bow.

The documentary promises to serve up a film that’s about way more than “grilling a piece of meat. It’s a ritual performed religiously across the world. For some it’s a path to salvation. It is the pride of nations. And the stories told around the fires become a way to bring the world together.” In short — it’s much, much more than food.

The new documentary explores barbecue as far more than a tasty way to cook up some grub, but as a ritual that binds together whole communities and often serves as a common touchstone between cultures. Salleh’s film was captured in cinematic 4k, shot across twelve countries and comes complete with a rich orchestral score. That mouth-watering desire to chow down? That’s just a lovely side effect of a full meal of a doc.

Check out our exclusive “Barbecue” teaser trailer below, along with our exclusive poster. Yum.

“Barbecue” will debut at this year’s SXSW Film Festival. For more information on screenings, check out the film’s dedicated page over on the SXSW hub.

